Output: k’th smallest element in the array is 4
Am I missing something... shouldn't the k'th smallest element in this array be 3, given that k=2?
L = [7, 4, 6, 3, 9, 1]
-> L = [1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9]
The notation is potentially misleading, but consistent with this interpretation.
EDIT:
Ah, I was completely wrong.
List : [7, 4, 6, 3, 9, 1]
Index: 1 2 3 4 5 6
This is deeply, deeply confusing. Badly expressed, and a very poor example.
Semantics, I agree, but confusing nonetheless.
Or in other words, how do we define k?
