Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Entr(1) – Run tests whenever files change (entrproject.org)
29 points by jsnathan 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





Ruby developers have been using Guard for a long time now.

https://github.com/guard/guard

reply


Another approach would be to use the Linux kernel's fantastic inotify() feature, which does not require running tools designed for other purposes...

https://linux.die.net/man/7/inotify

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inotify

There is also a less well utilized fsnotify feature for filesystem-wide notifications. Here is a cross-platform go implementation which also supports OSX: https://github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify

reply


The program discussed in the submission uses inotify

reply


Err, not as far as I can see.

reply


It has a header file that on Linux emulates kqueue using inotify: https://bitbucket.org/eradman/entr/src/1dc74ab543e2bced2994d...

reply


Aha. Be that as it may, using inotify directly from the shell is still a fair approach which is worth putting out there.


What a coincidence! I tested it yesterday. Worked like a charm. Thanks!

One note: the browser reloading script was not installed on debian, so I downloaded it. It was not clear from the documentation if that was the intention.

reply


Cross-platform alternative: http://emcrisostomo.github.io/fswatch/

reply


this is one of those problems I've needed to solve for forever, but which i've never explicitly looked up a clean solution for. I can immediately think of 3 instances in the past week where this would have been perfect.

reply


Watchman from facebook is another great, single-purpose solution.

https://facebook.github.io/watchman/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: