Syncthing Usage Data – Users exceed 20K, 56% use Linux (syncthing.net)
118 points by GutenYe 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 44 comments | favorite





And it looks like two of the last really big tipping stones are being addressed:

1) Advanced NAT traversal via UDP, which is is less efficient than TCP, but orders of magnitude better than relying on relays. More about this here: https://kastelo.net/2017/03/08/syncthing-kcp.html

2) Internal filesystem notification watch facility for near realtime sync (currently possible via an external service -> syncthing-inotify). For more see pull request https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/pull/3986

The future looks bright!

Addendum: Have a look at the community forum https://forum.syncthing.net

Syncthing is sorely missing iOS support. I know they have their reasons not to implement it[0], but I feel that feature might be worth the hassle.

Photo sync on iOS without iCloud is a huge pain atm.

My backup strategy involves a NAS folder that stays up to date (i.e. also deletes photos that I delete on my phone), and which I occasionally sort into final location. After that I can free the space on my phone.

All other options (including Resilio Sync) are a add-only "sync"[1], which makes it annoying to sift through all the photos including those I already weeded out a week ago.

[0] https://docs.syncthing.net/users/faq.html#why-is-there-no-io...

[1] In theory, Resilio has a real sync, but for some reason, not for the iOS camera roll.

I loved the concept and hated the battery consumption on Android devices. Well it works totally different than a normal cloud storage so there is nobody really to blame but I cannot afford that much battery on my small 5" phone. Also did not liked that dates are not correctly on Android (but again this is not Syncthing fault). Why we cannot have date correction on external storage (without root) like on desktop file systems on Android? :(

It amazes me that Syncthing handles rapidly-changing files better for me than Dropbox. Where Dropbox has left different versions of files on different computers even after they have changed multiple times, Syncthing happily synchronizes them without issues. And the fact that Syncthing is open source and allows me to keep files on my own machines is a big plus. However, I would love to see a paid option for easy backup of selected files to a machine in the cloud. Some people want their files backed up and accessible through a web service and I wish I could recommend Syncthing to them as well.

Does syncthing have a backup option?

Last I recall it didn't, which kind of soured me on it - in an ideal world every sync operation would be prefaced with "send a backup to one of my backup endpoints first".

Depends on your use case. You can configure it to keep versions of files: https://docs.syncthing.net/users/versioning.html

(But Syncthing is intended for file syncing, not backup.)

Syncthing is awesome. It is more difficult to setup than something like Dropbox (though, scanning QR codes is pretty easy IMO), but that has gotten exponentially better over the last year or so via the community and it seems to only be getting better.

As a heavy user of Syncthing for the Tron project ( https://reddit.com/r/TronScript ) I'm excited to see how well Syncthing is doing, and really appreciate the hard work from the devs. We spun up a Syncthing node to distribute the project after Resilio Sync (formerly "BT Sync") put a hard cap on the number of nodes that were allowed to connect.

Keep up the great work, team!

For those with some spare CPU cycles and bandwidth you can give back to the project by running a relay server.

https://docs.syncthing.net/users/strelaysrv.html

Eg that VM running a DNS adblocker, from another front page article :)

Is there something like Syncthing that works like a RAID system? I'd like to use multiple computers in different locations and use them to backup and expand my storage size.

Basically redundant but distributed storage with N node fail tolerance. Preferably interfaceable via a "/mnt/cloud" directory so I can use it from my laptop and easily write backup scripts and store data into it.

If this existed I'd have something big to work on setting up next week.

It's not exactly a filesystem, but git-annex allows you to configure multiple nodes, and to defined the minimum number of copies each file should have (globally or per file type). Using the daemon (assistant), the nodes will automatically copy files from other nodes until the number is reached.

This is an interesting idea, but I don't think it could work the way you are describing it (like RAID). Remember the limitations of RAID, and then add intermittent failures and huge latency to the communication between the "drives". It would not be able to remain coherent in real time.

Now, I think you could definitely set up a system that could handle the distributed data like this and allow you to access it, but I am skeptical that you could construct such a system that would be able to read/write/update/delete files on the fly and retain N-node failure tolerance at all times. You would probably have to allow the system to replicate data slowly.

There is also the problem of network splits. When they rejoin, how do they resolve conflicts and such?

Syncthing does redundancy by default, no? Just add a node.

But RAID and Syncthing aren't substitutes for backups, for the same reason: no restore if your data get hosed.

I don't really want syncing. I want a distrabution of the blocks of the filesystem that allows for redundant storage & expansion of storage space.

RW times would be slower but storage would be bigger and more redundant.

Since no one is complaining: I find Syncthing too complicated to set up. You must create a folder, then get a number for a computer (which you end up writing in a pastepad or something like that because the two computers don't communicate), then go to the other computer and place the number in, then do the same for the second computer to the first.

Repeat it for 5 or 6 machines.

If any machine is switched what do you do? Start over again establishing the link with all other machines.

This is the price you have to pay for a (secure) decentralised system, but syncthing tries to help where it can. E.g. you can set a syncthing instance as an 'introducer', so you only have to establish a connection to this device to get offered connections to all others devices. You still need to authorise these introductions on the devices, but you do not need to type in the crypto verification strings.

reply


This is the price you have to pay for a (secure) decentralised system, but syncthing tries to help where it can.

In general, Resilio Sync's 'key per folder' model seems to work better. I can give a key to other people and they can join the swarm without extra work on either sides. Also, it has a logical extension to encrypted-only peers: they get a derived key that can be used to sync in the swarm, but cannot decrypt the data.

If there was a stable open source program using Resilio Sync's sharing model, I would switch in a heartbeat. (There is Librevault, but it still seems to be mostly in development.)

That's how I do it. My use case is a large number of nodes (>200) need read-only access to data I provide from my node. So my node is set as "introducer" and gives the host list to everyone joining the swarm.

The mobile app can read a qrcode from the screen of the laptop/desktop. My setup is laptop, phone, tablet. Phone and tablet are master for their own pictures, screenshots, downloads, contacts. The laptop is master for everything else, keepassx included. I don't share anything over Google and Dropbox.

I think the "introducer" feature is supposed to simplify this process, but I don't understand it.

Once you established a connection to the 'introducer', it will introduce your device to all other devices it knows and vice versa. You still need to authorise these introductions on the devices, but no typing/copying of crypto strings.

You can make a machine an introducer so any things that are added on that machine are added to all the others on your network, also it has qr codes so adding to an android phone is very easy. its gonna be the same with any other p2p sync client. I think its even the same for resillo.

Just set one up as the introducer, makes it much easier.

Also, you get auto-complete in the field where you select the id, so you don't actually have to type it in …

I came to wander if there was market demand for some kind of "Syncthing Admin" that would centralize this process for corporative users, and provide other kinds of features (commands from "Syncthing Admin" could be transmitted through Syncthing itself!).

Brilliant piece of software. Perfect to gather data from different devices to backup in the cloud or to sync documents or a massive music collection.

The only thing missing is an encrypted external sync node so I can put it on a VPS somewhere

There are tools like gocryptfs or cryfs that solve that problem to a degree. cryfs even makes the directory structure and file names opaque with chunking the encrypted data in small blocks but this turns quickly into a benchmark of your sync software (i.e. don't use it with Nextcloud, the client can't cope well and fast with lot's of small files at least for the initial sync). Not sure if syncthing is better.

Didn't came around to testing gocryptfs, but if you don't need the chunking it looks like the better alternative.

https://nuetzlich.net/gocryptfs/comparison/ https://www.cryfs.org/comparison

syncthing honestly is one of the best pieces of software i use. It manages a fairly often changing music library, a lossy copy of it, and my phones photos really handily all on a raspberry pi 1. One of my favourite programs i use daily.

Has anyone been able to sync large folders with syncthing? Last time I tried when syncing 500GB you'd end up using >500MB of memory which made it unusable for home NAS setups. Hopefully it has since improved?

Interesting that the mobile usage seems to be so low from this, I sync my desktop, NAS and phone using Syncthing constantly.

reply


I've run both the mobile and desktop version on my phone and it just drains the battery way too fast. I ended up just using an rsync cron job to sync my phone over ssh while everything else uses syncthing (and yes, I know this means I can't delete anything but I very rarely do anyway.)

You can set it to sync only on wifi or only when charging, which has always done the job for me. Depends on your use case, but things like password DBs need to be update-able from both directions, which rsync doesn't really do. On the other hand, I can rely on the fact that I don't need my home to be sync'd up unless I'm actually at home, on wifi.

This goes against one of the points of Syncthing (but I'm more interested in its other features): are there any good 3rd-party hosts so I don't have the hassle of maintaining on myself?

It's paid but seedboxes sometimes support syncthing. Seedhost.eu i know for example supports it.

I have been a happy user of syncthing, it is brilliant Piece of software, I no longer have to run around looking for data cable, I just open my laptop, and it syncs the complete file system!

Can anyone share their experiences with Syncthing compared to Resilio Sync (aka Bit Torrent Sync)?

I am using Resilio Sync since its beta version, but they have added a lot of restrictions since then and made some functions only available for paying users.

I am concerned about ease of use (setup and everyday usage) on Windows and Android.

Oh boy can I ever.

We used Resilio Sync (aka Bittorrent Sync aka BT Sync) for a while for the Tron project ( https://reddit.com/r/TronScript ). It worked great for our use-case: distributing a large number of files to a large number of nodes who required read-only access. Anytime I changed a file on the master node it would blast out to everyone else while simultaneously preventing any other node in the swarm from propagating changes.

Unfortunately with all the restrictions they introduced, it stopped working reliably. Internally they introduced a hard-coded peer cap of something like 32, while our swarm was already over 500.

We switched to Syncthing and it's been working well. There is still one major issue and that's that anyone can mark their copy of the folder as "read-only" (formerly called "Master"), and then they will attempt to propagate changes out to the rest of the swarm. So, there's that. But strictly on a distributed file syncing level, it works great.

I tried to switch to SyncThing BUT firewalls at various locations just tripped me up. Resilio Sync breaks through the firewalls with no problem. That's my only issue.

I used syncthing when it first came out on windows and it was very easy to set up so i can only assume its improved since then, and the android app is quite good. it has a large number of settings and you can make it only run when you're charging so you dong use all your batter.

Thanks for the reply.

reply


There isnt a native gui, in that its in the browser but that isnt really a problem i would have said. it allows the developers to focus on a cross-platform good backend and have a crossplatform frontend without the issues that come with having that.

I would love to use Synchthing but Bit Torrent Sync, now known as Resilio Sync, works behind firewalls so much better. Hope to one day come back to syncthing.

Syncthing works fine behind and through firewalls. Which year did you last use it?

Last year. I am in different Public School networks and SyncThing still got caught. I worked for hours to figure it out and just couldn't :( Did they beef it up since last year?

There are public relays which you can use (automatically unless you disable the feature), so NATing and firewalls shouldn't be an issue.

