1) Advanced NAT traversal via UDP, which is is less efficient than TCP, but orders of magnitude better than relying on relays. More about this here: https://kastelo.net/2017/03/08/syncthing-kcp.html
2) Internal filesystem notification watch facility for near realtime sync (currently possible via an external service -> syncthing-inotify). For more see pull request https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/pull/3986
The future looks bright!
Addendum: Have a look at the community forum https://forum.syncthing.net
Photo sync on iOS without iCloud is a huge pain atm.
My backup strategy involves a NAS folder that stays up to date (i.e. also deletes photos that I delete on my phone), and which I occasionally sort into final location. After that I can free the space on my phone.
All other options (including Resilio Sync) are a add-only "sync"[1], which makes it annoying to sift through all the photos including those I already weeded out a week ago.
[0] https://docs.syncthing.net/users/faq.html#why-is-there-no-io...
[1] In theory, Resilio has a real sync, but for some reason, not for the iOS camera roll.
Last I recall it didn't, which kind of soured me on it - in an ideal world every sync operation would be prefaced with "send a backup to one of my backup endpoints first".
(But Syncthing is intended for file syncing, not backup.)
Keep up the great work, team!
https://docs.syncthing.net/users/strelaysrv.html
Eg that VM running a DNS adblocker, from another front page article :)
Basically redundant but distributed storage with N node fail tolerance. Preferably interfaceable via a "/mnt/cloud" directory so I can use it from my laptop and easily write backup scripts and store data into it.
If this existed I'd have something big to work on setting up next week.
Now, I think you could definitely set up a system that could handle the distributed data like this and allow you to access it, but I am skeptical that you could construct such a system that would be able to read/write/update/delete files on the fly and retain N-node failure tolerance at all times. You would probably have to allow the system to replicate data slowly.
There is also the problem of network splits. When they rejoin, how do they resolve conflicts and such?
But RAID and Syncthing aren't substitutes for backups, for the same reason: no restore if your data get hosed.
RW times would be slower but storage would be bigger and more redundant.
Repeat it for 5 or 6 machines.
If any machine is switched what do you do? Start over again establishing the link with all other machines.
In general, Resilio Sync's 'key per folder' model seems to work better. I can give a key to other people and they can join the swarm without extra work on either sides. Also, it has a logical extension to encrypted-only peers: they get a derived key that can be used to sync in the swarm, but cannot decrypt the data.
If there was a stable open source program using Resilio Sync's sharing model, I would switch in a heartbeat. (There is Librevault, but it still seems to be mostly in development.)
Also, you get auto-complete in the field where you select the id, so you don't actually have to type it in …
The only thing missing is an encrypted external sync node so I can put it on a VPS somewhere
Didn't came around to testing gocryptfs, but if you don't need the chunking it looks like the better alternative.
https://nuetzlich.net/gocryptfs/comparison/
https://www.cryfs.org/comparison
I am using Resilio Sync since its beta version, but they have added a lot of restrictions since then and made some functions only available for paying users.
I am concerned about ease of use (setup and everyday usage) on Windows and Android.
We used Resilio Sync (aka Bittorrent Sync aka BT Sync) for a while for the Tron project ( https://reddit.com/r/TronScript ). It worked great for our use-case: distributing a large number of files to a large number of nodes who required read-only access. Anytime I changed a file on the master node it would blast out to everyone else while simultaneously preventing any other node in the swarm from propagating changes.
Unfortunately with all the restrictions they introduced, it stopped working reliably. Internally they introduced a hard-coded peer cap of something like 32, while our swarm was already over 500.
We switched to Syncthing and it's been working well. There is still one major issue and that's that anyone can mark their copy of the folder as "read-only" (formerly called "Master"), and then they will attempt to propagate changes out to the rest of the swarm. So, there's that. But strictly on a distributed file syncing level, it works great.
In the meantime, I have checked Syncthing forums and I have found this topic: https://forum.syncthing.net/t/why-im-moving-back-to-btsync-r... It is exactly complaining about the ease of use on Windows and Android, saying there is no native GUI, etc. From this description it seems, that Syncthing is not there, yet.
