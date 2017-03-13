Thus it is a strategic move on Intel's part to fend off competitors rather than reflective of the intrinsic value of Mobileye.
BTW what was Mobileye's revenue last year and profit margin? About $350M in 2016, with probably $500M in 2017 it seems. So the multiple is around 30x revenue or so?
reply
The companies are a lot more linked than it seems.
Talking about PE and multiples is pointless for tech companies where synergies and rapid adoption/changes are common.
Intrinsic value usually refers to the present (discounted) value of future earnings.
>There is price and price ($16B) is determined by the market.
How is it determined if all valuation is supposed to be pointless?
>Talking about PE and multiples is pointless for tech companies where synergies and rapid adoption/changes are common
For a public company that has existed for almost two decades it absolutely makes sense to consider revenue multiples among other factors.
It may well be that the value of the company in Intel's hands is worth more than it is worth for other, non-strategic, investors. I agree that there is a lot of potential variability in tech, but that doesn't mean any fantasy price is right just because some people buy some shares at that price (which is what market prices mean)
"Intrinsic value" is a basic financial term that is widely used and has a well defined meaning - just type the term into Google: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intrinsic_value_(finance)
This is probably not too bad a spot to be in, at least until fully autonomous vehicles have become mainstream. They seem to be profitable, at least.
BMWs and other high end cars have had Mobileye as OEM for a long time, but the company itself is a bit of a legacy company and not always run well (and is based in Jerusalem which is even more legacy) - but like many Israeli tech stories has great tech.
Furthermore, I'm guessing x86 has almost no representation in the self-driving car space at the moment. They're probably hoping to change that.
I completely agree.
>> Furthermore, I'm guessing x86 has almost no representation in the self-driving car space at the moment. They're probably hoping to change that.
But this, not so much. x86 is way too power hungry (especially for EVs) and way too expensive for automotive use.
it isn't a power or efficiency problem. it's a margin problem. vehicle electronics have margins that consumer devices don't. just look at the price of 95% useless in-car satnav.
The truth is, Tesla vehicles are safer than their counterparts in almost every situation imaginable. Mobileye screwed the pooch when they began issuing negative press releases that attempted to push all the responsibility and potential liability onto Tesla.
Intel is smarter than that. Intel has become fairly accustomed to implementing and following through with aggressive development and launch cycles.
The whole 3 ring circus of chipmakers, OEM's, and various component suppliers that stand to benefit from Autonomous vehicles is held aloft by a single tentpole that doesn't actually exist yet. It's just a twinkle in the eye of some AI genius who may very well still be an undergrad at the moment. Intel just spent 15 gigabucks assuaging their fear of missing out.
The field of AI and deep learning in particular is changing and progressing so fast that the experts of yesteryear are almost certainly not the people who will build the autonomous OS of the future. There will be a lot of misspent capital between now and the first safe, reliable, market ready, publicly accessible fully autonomous vehicle.
Thus it is a strategic move on Intel's part to fend off competitors rather than reflective of the intrinsic value of Mobileye.
BTW what was Mobileye's revenue last year and profit margin? About $350M in 2016, with probably $500M in 2017 it seems. So the multiple is around 30x revenue or so?
reply