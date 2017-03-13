Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel buying Mobileye for up to $16B to expand in self-driving tech (techcrunch.com)
$16B is a great price for Mobileye's team, but I am not sure it is the best move for Intel. But I guess Intel will try to sell package deals to car markers and thus use this to try to keep NVIDIA and ARM from locking up the in-car market.

Thus it is a strategic move on Intel's part to fend off competitors rather than reflective of the intrinsic value of Mobileye.

BTW what was Mobileye's revenue last year and profit margin? About $350M in 2016, with probably $500M in 2017 it seems. So the multiple is around 30x revenue or so?

Worth mentioning their factories in Israel are side by side and they already work together on projects in Jerusalem. A lot of Mobileye workers are ex-intel and sometimes vice versa.

The companies are a lot more linked than it seems.

Lot of consolidation in Autonomous Driving(AD) market. Samsung bought Harman, Google buying waze etc. As Continental CEO puts it "Traditional OEM/suppliers want to go from inside to outside, traditional IT companies are moving from outside to inside" ..a car basically. To track AD market this could be of interest to you https://www.2025ad.com/

They're buying a story for their stock. "our stock is our product" and all that.

There is no such thing as intrinsic value. There is price and price ($16B) is determined by the market.

Talking about PE and multiples is pointless for tech companies where synergies and rapid adoption/changes are common.

>There is no such thing as intrinsic value

Intrinsic value usually refers to the present (discounted) value of future earnings.

>There is price and price ($16B) is determined by the market.

How is it determined if all valuation is supposed to be pointless?

>Talking about PE and multiples is pointless for tech companies where synergies and rapid adoption/changes are common

For a public company that has existed for almost two decades it absolutely makes sense to consider revenue multiples among other factors.

It may well be that the value of the company in Intel's hands is worth more than it is worth for other, non-strategic, investors. I agree that there is a lot of potential variability in tech, but that doesn't mean any fantasy price is right just because some people buy some shares at that price (which is what market prices mean)

> There is no such thing as intrinsic value. There is price and price ($16B) is determined by the market.

"Intrinsic value" is a basic financial term that is widely used and has a well defined meaning - just type the term into Google: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intrinsic_value_(finance)

Mobileye was founded in 1999, a huge leap of faith to get into the self-driving technology back then.

I didn't think they were really into self-driving back then. There is a whole range of ADAS capabilities that fall short of taking control of a vehicle.

Intel has spent billions of dollars in M&A and in R+D and still has missed ARM Holdings, just acquired by Softbank last summer.

I thought $16B for yet another autonomous car developer R&D outfit seemed excessive even by Intel's standards, but it looks as if Mobileye has been providing assistant/enhancing technologies (eg collision warning systems) for more than a decade.

This is probably not too bad a spot to be in, at least until fully autonomous vehicles have become mainstream. They seem to be profitable, at least.

My wife has Mobileye in her car - it works quite well - warning you when you're too close to the car in front or when you're wandering out of your lane.

did it come with the car or is it aftermarket?

I got one with my car (a Hyundai) recently. Works rather well, although has some false positives once in a while, where it screams that I'm about to hit someone while there's no one near me. Just think about the scale and quality of the data they collect like that!

The collision avoidance systems (I presume OP is speaking about) is aftermarket. That's a small part of Mobileye's business, but it is based on the same technology.

BMWs and other high end cars have had Mobileye as OEM for a long time, but the company itself is a bit of a legacy company and not always run well (and is based in Jerusalem which is even more legacy) - but like many Israeli tech stories has great tech.

What's Intels play here? I'm glad the mobileye team get some nice purim bonus but we'll see in couple of years if Intel won't kill the product (and the team)...

Diversification. They see the writing on the wall for their CPU business and it's associated margins. They need other high-margin highly in demand tech products to go after.

Furthermore, I'm guessing x86 has almost no representation in the self-driving car space at the moment. They're probably hoping to change that.

>> Diversification. They see the writing on the wall for their CPU business and it's associated margins. They need other high-margin highly in demand tech products to go after.

I completely agree.

>> Furthermore, I'm guessing x86 has almost no representation in the self-driving car space at the moment. They're probably hoping to change that.

But this, not so much. x86 is way too power hungry (especially for EVs) and way too expensive for automotive use.

> But this, not so much. x86 is way too power hungry (especially for EVs) and way too expensive for automotive use.

it isn't a power or efficiency problem. it's a margin problem. vehicle electronics have margins that consumer devices don't. just look at the price of 95% useless in-car satnav.

Why do we still have this misnomer. The front end which decodes the x86 instructions is a small part of the overall chip. Intel made low power chips that were on phones using x86. They just had no competitive advantage in that space and left.

A proven platform to compete with NVIDIA in the autonomous car market.

geohot's gonna be all fired-up.

Another success story from the Israeli startups scene!

Intel has made acquisitions of almost $40 billion in the past couple of years. It will be interesting to see if they can make this money back as competition becomes more fierce in the PC and server markets because of AMD and Qualcomm.

They have 95%+ marketshare in server chips. They have an enormous manufacturing advantage. Even though they charge so much for their chips if they feel threatened by Ryzen they can just lower the price of their chips to Ryzen prices because they have a manufacturing advantage. It will just hurt their margins. 40-50% margins forever seem pretty absurd from a pure economics perspective.

But they missed mobile, and PC sales will go down (at some point). Also, ARM on the server?

Picking up Tesla's table scraps for $16B seems like a losing move.

The split was caused by Tesla pushing targets that Mobileye was not comfortable with. I don't think we know enough about the situation without a report from someone inside the company but it's a little extreme to call them Tesla's table scraps.

Autopilot is floundering in the absence of Mobileye. It will take Tesla a while before their much more expensive hardware suite with 8 cameras and a Px drive chip (just the chip is worth a few thousand dollars) can match the performance of Mobileye's EyeQ3 and single camera.

I can only assume that Intel will axe some of the C-Suite and attempt to rekindle the flame with Tesla. Mobileye was functioning a bit too much like a traditional (and glacial) vendor in the automotive industry. Tesla wanted to develop and implemented quickly, while Mobileye became a bit too focus on the what-ifs.

The truth is, Tesla vehicles are safer than their counterparts in almost every situation imaginable. Mobileye screwed the pooch when they began issuing negative press releases that attempted to push all the responsibility and potential liability onto Tesla.

Intel is smarter than that. Intel has become fairly accustomed to implementing and following through with aggressive development and launch cycles.

Yeah, they're old school. They've got all sorts of deep industry partnerships and various driver assist and safety products. What they don't have is a Level 4 autonomous driving OS. Nobody does, it doesn't exist yet.

The whole 3 ring circus of chipmakers, OEM's, and various component suppliers that stand to benefit from Autonomous vehicles is held aloft by a single tentpole that doesn't actually exist yet. It's just a twinkle in the eye of some AI genius who may very well still be an undergrad at the moment. Intel just spent 15 gigabucks assuaging their fear of missing out.

The field of AI and deep learning in particular is changing and progressing so fast that the experts of yesteryear are almost certainly not the people who will build the autonomous OS of the future. There will be a lot of misspent capital between now and the first safe, reliable, market ready, publicly accessible fully autonomous vehicle.

