10 cold email tips I used to get 60,000 subscribers
30 points
by
mustafabisic1
2 hours ago
pdog
8 minutes ago
> I’ve sent about 500 emails, resulting in 94 new, high DA backlinks. [...] The conversion rate from visit to signup on these articles is at a staggering 40%.
These are great tips and the results speak for themselves. Kudos.
discreditable
33 minutes ago
> 10 spamming tips I used to get 60,000 subscribers
jlebrech
17 minutes ago
if you believe your product brings value to a potential customer then it's not spamming.
koolba
16 minutes ago
That's like saying it's not rape if you really like her.
aplummer
13 minutes ago
This list can be summarised as "try genuine interpersonal engagement". A lot of great friendships and work relationships start from business outreach.
So this analogy :/
mustafabisic1
10 minutes ago
Agreed.
jlebrech
2 minutes ago
how is it even rape, it's like going up to all the girls and asking for their number.
