10 cold email tips I used to get 60,000 subscribers (medium.com)
> I’ve sent about 500 emails, resulting in 94 new, high DA backlinks. [...] The conversion rate from visit to signup on these articles is at a staggering 40%.

These are great tips and the results speak for themselves. Kudos.

> 10 spamming tips I used to get 60,000 subscribers

if you believe your product brings value to a potential customer then it's not spamming.

That's like saying it's not rape if you really like her.

This list can be summarised as "try genuine interpersonal engagement". A lot of great friendships and work relationships start from business outreach.

So this analogy :/

Agreed.

how is it even rape, it's like going up to all the girls and asking for their number.

