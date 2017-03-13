Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Genetic Tweak Could Help Save Millions of Tons of Corn from Deadly Aflatoxin (seeker.com)
1 point by DrScump on Mar 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Related article with detail citations:

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/how-grow-toxin-free-corn




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: