Funny, I still own quite a few DVDs. They're really nice, since I can watch them at any time, and I don't have to worry about Netflix losing the license to distribute that movie to watch it. I also don't have to worry about distribution algorithms ensuring that I (as a loyal customer) am last in line to watch new DVDs. There's also more than a few DVD's in my binder which aren't available on any streaming or DVD sharing service.
The same value is provided by with CDs and MP3's. I listen to a lot of music which isn't available on any streaming service. I also listen to it offline; something which is only marginally available on streaming services.
Why would I ever want to do this with my car? How would I handle emergencies, when the hospital is about 30 miles away (and an Ambulance is thus a 60 minute trip)? How would I get to work on time on a daily basis? What happens when the internet is out? What happens if/when the automated driving is not sufficient to drive in the snowstorms that are regular occurrences in my part of the country?
Would it work for the majority of (I'll go with US, since that's where I live and work) the country? No. I know of a few people who attempt it in my city, and they are all paying through the nose for the privilege of not owning a car. Any savings they may have had by not having to buy or maintain a car have been swallowed 3-4 times over by the increased housing costs.
Plus, they get to walk or bike through blizzards to get to work. Wheee!
Sure, some people mistreat library books. But most of the books in the library are in reasonable condition because most folks respect the value that the library creates.
We could perhaps create a system where the driver could rate the car's previous condition, which would be reflected on the score of the previous driver. That way, there's an incentive to leave the car in better condition than you found it.
In a sense, what you suggested happens already with rental cars: when you get one, you have to make sure to write down (and take pictures) of all the defects / bumps, otherwise they might be deemed new and your fault. Something similar could easily happen, even though what I was envisioning was more of a friendly and colloquial environment.
By the time self-driving car technology works well enough for general use, I expect this model will have become so common that most people will never buy - or even consider buying - their own personal self-driving car. Instead, we'll sign up for services that combine the "fleet of shared vehicles" model with the "ride-sharing app" model. You won't have to purchase the vehicle, pay for parking space, or worry about maintenance; you'll merely download an app and use it to summon a car when you want to take a ride somewhere.
Owning your own transportation imparts freedom or the sense of it and if you look at former communist countries what exploded out the door when it was available, automobile ownership.
So until driver less cars and the costs of using such transportation on a per use basis becomes so cheap as to not matter personal ownership ain't going anywhere.
if anything the advent of EV or FC cars with autonomous features will let even more people own vehicles who can't or keep them longer.
Especially because of the copy-ability of the songs/videos with respect to the uniqueness of a car. In other words, a song can be sent to multiple listeners in parallel, while a car, at a given instant, is either serving me of another person. I'd hate having to trust a fleet of autonomous cars on Super Bowl Sunday or Black Friday!
The fleet issue is critical to the failure of shared cars. The problem of the rich young urbanite traveling a few blocks on a statistically random time frame (bar hopping perhaps) is solved by car sharing services, yet they're a vanishingly small fraction of the population. For example the kind of employer that is so geologic in thinking that they don't allow remote work is going to be so backwards as to forbid flex time hours, so two hundred 9-5 jobs implies someone has to own two hundred individual cars, and if the employees don't directly own the two hundred cars all you get is a useless middleman skimming off profit. Public grade school isn't remote or flex time and observation shows roughly one parent-car per kid. No matter how time flexible life is for rich young adult urbanites, normie life isn't like that. Too much of normie life involves hundreds to tens of thousands of people running on a tight fixed schedule.
Back in the bad old days of limited long distance telecom bandwidth, you couldn't financially provision to survive mothers day, for example, so on mothers day people got fast busy signals sometimes. That also made it extremely expensive and encouraged companies to set up their own LD routings. In the long run this will happen with shared cars and after enough firings for failure to get to work and enough CPS calls for failure to pick up little kids people will get tired of the expense of shared cars and save a lot of money by owning their own car.
And sure, the wealthy, or at least those who enjoy having a personal vehicle enough to pay for maintenance, insurance, etc., will probably still be able to own one.
The perfect plan -- in my mind anyway -- has the following aspects:
1) The autonomous cars have sufficient coordination among themselves to eliminate certain aggravating characteristics of human-piloted cars, e.g. the accordion/rubber-necking effect. This is not an essential feature, but might help sell the cars to an understandably skeptic public.
2) Power source is electric batteries which can be easily swapped out.
3) Home bases to keep cars close to their customers -- a good re-use for obsolete retail properties. Cars which have completed their rounds return to their home base for battery swaps, cleaning, maintenance, etc.
4) Plans for different needs -- e.g. 5-day/week commuting plan, plus on-call for weekends. Customers could craft plans to suit their needs.
5) Human-piloted cars might need certain restrictions such as limiting their access during peak traffic times. My personal inclination would be to allow unrestricted road access to nights and weekends.
6) Not all of the cars need to deliver humans -- others could deliver packages.
That said, autonomous cars could be made obsolete themselves should society decide to pursue and adopt somethings such as telepresence, but my money says that those who write checks (i.e. bosses) will always be control freaks who enjoy making their serfs miserable, so autonomous cars look more viable in the near term.
Is it actually possible to waive the right to resolution of disputes in a court of law?
It's a lot faster, and a great way for sophisticated parties to handle disputes arising from their negotiated contracts, where they would otherwise spend years litigating in court.
In the consumer context, it's a bit more worrying - it usually appears in terms-of-service-type ageements that aren't negotiated (called adhesion contracts) where one party has no say in the matter. There are concerns over fairness - you don't have the same rights as you do in court, like you generally can't allege a class action, so small but systematic abuses go ignored because no one individual claimant can afford to sue for their individual injury. The drafter of the contract may also pick where the arbitration takes place, what the rules are, how the arbitrator is chosen. There are concerns that, since the corporate side may send an arbitrator a lot of work, the arbitrator may lean that way.
TL;DR; Arbitration clauses are for exploiting the little guy. If the arbitration goes against the big guy, he sues.
e.g. EU directive on unfair terms in consumer contracts back from 1993 (implemented in relevant national laws separately in each country) http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX... :
Article 3-1 "A contractual term which has not been individually negotiated shall be regarded as unfair if, contrary to the requirement of good faith, it causes a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligations arising under the contract, to the detriment of the consumer"
Article 6-1 "Member States shall lay down that unfair terms used in a contract concluded with a consumer by a seller or supplier shall, as provided for under their national law, not be binding on the consumer and that the contract shall continue to bind the parties upon those terms if it is capable of continuing in existence without the unfair terms."
... and from the examples of terms considered unfair per se:
"(q) excluding or hindering the consumer s right to take legal action or exercise any other legal remedy, particularly by requiring the consumer to take disputes exclusively to arbitration not covered by legal provisions"
You can have dispute resolution by arbitration in most cases, but you can't mandate dispute resolution only by arbitration, you can't waive the right to sue.
I wonder, though, if there might be an argument from Lyft to the effect that, since both sides are waiving their right to the courts, that the clause does not cause an "imbalance in the parties' rights", and is therefore not "unfair".
It might be clearer if the protection was not couched in terms of "fairness", but simply declared mandatory arbitration clauses invalid in all circumstances.
This is all merely idle speculation on my part though, I have absolutely no expertise in this.
The "fairness" part is because the same articles apply to a non-exhaustive (!) list of many, many other types of contractual clauses; coincidentally, most of the things listed as unfair and prohibited by this directive seem standard practice in USA contracts.
As an example: you can make an private law agreement to let someone else take your house in exchange for an agreed upon amount of money (otherwise known as selling it). However, you can not make a private law agreement to sell yourself into slavery, because slavery is prohibited by public law and this public regulation overrides the right to sell things that belong to yourself. Similarly, it is legal to hire someone to take away stuff in your garage, but it is not legal to hire an assassin to take your life, since the public law on murder prohibits that transaction.
In this specific case, it is not legal to sign a private law agreement with Lyft to waive your rights to resolution in court, since public law states that the parties have a right to resolution in court. The EU directive on unfair terms in consumer contracts is based on this legal principle and makes it more specific for consumer contracts.
From a bit of random googling, it seems that this private/public law principle extends to common law countries, which would include the US. However, it appears that the US may have amended the public law to the effect that mandatory arbitration clauses are acceptable, whereas the EU has gone the other way and made their invalidity more explicit.
There are basically two sets of contracts laws in EU. One for company-to-company and one for company-to-consumers.
The consumers laws are very protective for the consumers, because they are very vulnerable. For instance, for most contracts you're handed a standard paper and you can't set any term. Thus the law forbids many many terms, and an illegal term cannot be enforced (either the term is voided OR the full contract is voided), like the one that allegedly give up your right to sue in front of a judge.
The company-to-company contracts have a lot more room for negotiations. It's assumed that companies are negotiating and equal footing and that they should do their due diligence, no excuse.
1. Constitution (where there is one)
2. Laws, Regulations (e.g. Central Banks)
3. Contract
Simple scenario:
So even if one signs a contract for "breaking a leg in the workplace and not reporting it", that clause is moot. It may even invalidate the contract in its entirety for being against Constitution/ Laws/ Regulations.
So if you break a leg in the workplace, there is a law for that, which will auto-kick-in (pun intended) (investigations, responsibility/accountability assigned), thus the specific contractual clause will not "hide" the employers or the employee's negligence (depending on your imaginary scenario) or even the fact.
Renting houses has been done for millenia, Libraries has been around for centuries, Radio has been around for a century and TV has allowed you to watch films and videos for decades. Renting a car as you need it has been possible for decades too. It's just inconvenient and expensive at the moment.
Why do people still buy houses? Why did they buy records? Why did they buy books?
People like owning things, having control over them. Owning a car grants you independence, a mobile base, that a self-drive rental can't grant. Are all rented cars going to come with pre-setup kiddy seats? What about the dog cage in the back?
I can see families using a self-drive rental for a secondary car, but not their primary car.
And sharing has negatives, especially if automated. How long before shared cars stink of McDonalds as the previous rider just bought one? Or skunk because the last occupant was on a munchie run?
Cars aren't prohibitively expensive, owning one is a status statement, the future of cars isn't going to be like Spotify without heavy penalties happening for owning a car.
I'd see myself as a caretaker of equipment and belongings using my own judgement to loan the right tool to the right person. Someone that shows care and returns items in the condition they were given vs. someone who returns items broken with excuses, consistently, over and over. Yeah, that second person, they're getting the shit end of the share stick at my shop.
It's sort of terrifying this idea, that we'll share more, is breaching now. I feel(anecdotal) that individuals in this society are becoming LESS responsible and and giving less care to the items they are responsible for which is a bad combination with a sharing model. Here is where I'd adopt a shared ownership of large items with perhaps a web of trust(ala kernal development style) to manage high quality time sharing of tools. But maybe this concern is moot once recycling, manufacturing, and cleaning become sufficiently automated that people can be lazy gross slobs that can't be bothered to clean and take care of shared space.
Disclaimer, I'm incredibly cynical after watching the newly cleaned NYC subway tunnels and tracks accumulate litter within hours. Also having troublesome roommates that live like slobs, are having trouble with infections but don't seem to understand that their living space needs to be cleaned...
There's a certain joy in caring for things, and the added satisfaction of knowing that well-maintained tools are something you can rely on.
And it's not like this really costs you extra time. Sure, it takes a small degree of incremental effort to keep my kitchen organized and clean. But when I cook, I don't need to spend time creating space to work or hunting down ingredients, because everything is where it belongs.
This is maybe one of the things that I love about Japan, and also about Germany. In both cultures, people seem to be somehow overall rather thorough about caring for things.
Sure, it's not universal, but it's utterly wonderful to be around people that, through habit, make the world around them a little bit better at a time.
An example of real world responsible sharing by normies (not rich young urbanites, but normal folks) can be seen in how we responsibly, wisely, generously share resources to raise the next generation of children, socialized medicine, and urban zoning laws aka hyper-NIMBY.
Clearly a business model that is a mixture of K12 public schools crossed with the health care system and overseen by the equivalent of the local property zoning commission is not quite the ideal model to run an entire economy. Abstracted away from "tech" and "cars" this is how similar "responsible sharing of universally demanded services" business models work in the wider general population.
Yet it is not all bad news, it is comforting that those cultural beliefs are at least somewhat controversial.
Another good argument is I only use my snow shovel a couple times per year. Why just yesterday I shoveled my front walk way. This is good whole body exercise for healthy people under age 80 or so. Obviously, because there are 8760 hours in a year and I only hold in my hands, my snow shovel, perhaps 5 hours per year total, 8760/5=1752 a shared snow shovel should be able to service 1752 households per year at 5 hours per house-year. I live in a burb with perhaps 175k households, so our entire burb "obviously" only needs to own about 100 snow shovels. After all snow shovels are expensive to buy, annoying to store, tiresome to maintain by spraying with silicone, and technology means all we need is an app and a future middleman feeling entitled to become a billionaire.
A final argument is the dreaded turkey pan. Once a year I use this giant turkey pan to roast a turkey. In theory 364 people should be able to share my turkey pan with me. Yet... And how about Christmas decorations, I only have mine up for a month or so out of the year, surely there would be no problem sharing my christmas decorations with 12 other families, think of the cost and space savings! If I were going for comedy I would point out my wife and I only have sex a couple minutes per day so there's an obvious theoretical savings there, and there's already popular phone apps such as tindr and grindr to coordinate such activities. Finally any genealogist knows that in the old days a womans uterus was in full operation like 10-15 times per lifetime but under current medical conditions and dismal economic conditions, "two or so children per woman, plus or minus one" is about average. Surely some sort of sharing economy could cut down on the biological costs of maintaining all those mostly inoperative uteruseses, or uterii or whatever. Can't get uterine cancer if you get rid of your personal uterus and join the uterine sharing economy via the "utr" phone app. Hmm that one looks roomy, swipe right swipe right!
"Timeshares" have a certain reputation, a taint to them, which the "sharing economy" soon will have.
