Uber is forcing drivers in Seattle to listen to anti-union propaganda
thenextweb.com
17 points
by
mgiannopoulos
1 hour ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
vinceguidry
3 minutes ago
The interesting part of the article for me was the news that the Seattle city council voted to allow Uber drivers to unionize. It was illegal before? I thought the constitution guaranteed freedom of assembly. Do workers need permission to elect representatives to negotiate on their behalf?
