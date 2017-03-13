Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber is forcing drivers in Seattle to listen to anti-union propaganda (thenextweb.com)
The interesting part of the article for me was the news that the Seattle city council voted to allow Uber drivers to unionize. It was illegal before? I thought the constitution guaranteed freedom of assembly. Do workers need permission to elect representatives to negotiate on their behalf?

