Ask HN: What do you use to align your daily todos with your long term goals?

I'm trying to figure out how a better way to stay on track with my long term (1 year) goals.

Currently I have a list of measurable 1 year goals (eg: Explore and work out of at least 3 cities this year)

I also write daily work/life todo lists in a moleskine notebook to keep myself on track during the day.

Does anyone have any recommendations/tools for keeping these daily goals todo list goals in alignment with the big picture?