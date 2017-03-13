Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What cost the most of your AWS usage?
6 points by Elect2 on Mar 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
bandwidth(including s3) or ec2?



Raw cash, or Man-hours included? Assuming money alone.

EC2. Definitely not S3.


ec2


ec2, cloudfront, and data transfer




