Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What cost the most of your AWS usage?
6 points
by
Elect2
on Mar 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
bandwidth(including s3) or ec2?
Narutu
12 months ago
Raw cash, or Man-hours included? Assuming money alone.
EC2. Definitely not S3.
shivaodin
on Mar 13, 2017
ec2
skyisblue
on Mar 13, 2017
ec2, cloudfront, and data transfer
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
EC2. Definitely not S3.