Absolutely none of the functions/methods use any floating-point or fixed-point operations. All of the algorithms used by the math libraries are well known and understood, and thus aren't patentable. However, many of them have been more efficiently implemented than any other already existing library. For example, an iterative implementation of the normally recursive Number Theoretic Transform Multiplication algorithm facilitates vector computing optimizations (initially for the iPhone).