Italian band coming to perform in SXSW jailed and deported
17 points
by
NTDF9
2 hours ago
exabrial
13 minutes ago
I guess I'm trying to analyze why this is "newsworthy"... A band comes over to promote themselves, is surprised when they need a work visa? I mean it'd be newsworthy if they were "just visiting family"...
jnardiello
12 minutes ago
This is both crazy and frightening. What bothers me the most is that all these situations seems to happen randomly, with no way of knowing in advance if you are going to pass the custom or held in custody. As a european I have an open question to everyone in the US: what the hell is happening over there? Is everyone going crazy? This is going well beyond the whole "trump situation", It feels americans are scared by anyone getting into the country. Such a shame.
