The Book of Esther and the Jewish Festival Purim (blogs.bl.uk)
>references to Purim do not feature in the Jewish literature before the 1st century CE.

> the festival had long been established by the 2nd century CE as evidenced in the tractate Megilah of the Mishnah (corpus of the oral tradition of Jewish law).

I'm confused by this.

It's perfectly consistent with it being established in, say, the early 1st century CE and spreading rapidly; a century is plenty long enough for a festival to be "long established", which it was (per the quote) by the second century CE, despite being absent from the literature before the 1st century CE.

> As God’s name is not explicitly mentioned in the Book of Esther, it was considered permissible to illustrate it.

Wow. Does anybody have some good info abut this aspect of Judaism, wikipedia doesn't have much. Specifically I'd like to know the historical reliable sources about it, not the qoutes from the Bible, that is, I'm interested in the evidence for and against the use of illustrations among the Jews.

