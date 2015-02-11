|OK let me tell you my story:
My Mac was stolen, and I used Find My Phone to lock it immediately. A week later, the thief opened the device, and sure he can't access it.
After two weeks, I lost my hope, sure I won't be able to get it back, so I decided to activate the Eraser.
Just an hour ago, I received the notification that the device erasing process has started.
I lost my device and all my data but not my privacy. And I found on Apple support forums that the device will remain locked as long as it still listed in my Find My Phone.
Now I'm planning to buy an x220 and get back to Linux. I was wondering how can I secure a Linux laptop and make it (somehow) harder for the thief to access my stolen device just like Apple did.
Do you have any experience with this? Do you mind to share?
The solution to your problem is data encryption. On Linux, there are different levels of data encryption, whether you want to encrypt the whole hard drive or only the /home partition (where all of your private files will be stored).
The ArchLinux Wiki has a very detailed page [1] about all the available options for disk encryption.
Regarding Ubuntu, when you install it on your system, it will ask if you want to encrypt your /home partition [2] or your whole disk [3].
I got my laptop stolen in France last summer, and as much as this was a pain in the ass, at least I didn't have to wonder if the thief had access to my private data (photos, documents and the like) since the /home partition was encrypted. Hell, the thief probably had a WTF moment when (1) he discovered it was not a French version of Windows but an English version of Ubuntu running and (2) when he discovered it was a Taiwanese laptop with this keyboard layout [4]. Good luck to sell that on the French black market :)
[1] https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Disk_encryption
[2] https://www.howtogeek.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/ximage8...
[3] http://www.tecmint.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Ubuntu-16....
[4] https://c1.staticflickr.com/8/7501/16104079539_00c39c200d_b....
