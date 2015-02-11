My Mac was stolen, and I used Find My Phone to lock it immediately. A week later, the thief opened the device, and sure he can't access it.

After two weeks, I lost my hope, sure I won't be able to get it back, so I decided to activate the Eraser.

Just an hour ago, I received the notification that the device erasing process has started.

I lost my device and all my data but not my privacy. And I found on Apple support forums that the device will remain locked as long as it still listed in my Find My Phone.

Now I'm planning to buy an x220 and get back to Linux. I was wondering how can I secure a Linux laptop and make it (somehow) harder for the thief to access my stolen device just like Apple did.

Do you have any experience with this? Do you mind to share?