Ask HN: What are some examples of good code?
13 points by amingilani 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
I keep reading on HN that I'm order to become a better developer I need to write code everyday, and more importantly read other people's code.

What are some examples of good code that you've seen?

Personally I'm interested in Ruby on Rails and I've recently started going through GitLab-CE[1] but what is your favor code?

[1]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce






Upvoted the op. I'm learning Java so if anyone has some particularly good and idiomatic Java (Java 8 preferably) that'd be awesome.

reply


https://github.com/pallets/flask and https://github.com/kennethreitz/requests

both in python, but beautiful code, well structured and you would not need any docs, just read the code

reply


I've read that Redis (https://github.com/antirez/redis) has well written code, in C.

reply


This thread from a few years ago is worth a look: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7602237

reply


https://github.com/niklasso/minisat

reply




