Ask HN: What can website creators do to cultivate a culture of privacy?

Websites should make minimal use of data provided to them unintentionally by the user's browser.

For example, most users are not intentionally providing user-agent-strings, even though most browsers provide them by default. Websites should not use user-agent-strings to make server-side decisions on what to return to the user. Browser-specific compatibility issues should be handled browser-side.

By not using/depending on unintentionally provided data, the website encourages a culture where browsers aren't compelled to send by default so much data without explicit user agreement.