Most of the time I've seen something Angular-related appear on HN, there's generally a facet of the community lambasting it as too big/too enterprisey.
Personally, I prefer react, with small swarth of libraries such redux and tcomb to fill out the rest. However, it can be confusing for non-full time JS developers to discover that react isn't an all-encompassing, monolithic framework, and get lost trying to figure out which libraries are responsible for the different pieces of the puzzle.
It can (and has been) done, but I do understand why people would rather use Angular in that scenario- the "don't think out of the box, it's got everything you need" mindset reminds me a lot of ember, which certainly has its fans and upsides as well.
Pick something, get comfortable with it, then pick up something else. All of these choices solve similar problems from different perspectives, and understanding them will help you get a bit of a deeper understanding of the trade-offs when more new updates and tools come out.
There are some points where I feel the opinionated aspects of Angular 2 makes things marginally quicker. However, the one thing I find most consistent is that issues with ng2 seem to frustrate me more than issues with React.
It seems that the this might be a combination of quality and length of tracebacks in ng2. Quality seems to be spotty (sometimes very helpful, sometimes not), and the length of tracebacks in a ready-for-prod project are easily enormous (although sometimes only small). Leading to much more frustration while trying to find what the issue is - probably a matter of not declaring a service in a module or something.
Similarly, the whole injection and declaration process feels tedious and unnatural to me, compared to React, where you just import components from wherever you'd like and use them.
They both work fine, I'm just noticing that my frustration level is generally lower with React. I'm curious how it is for others that are using both concurrently, to compare.
The thing I like the most is how they are pushing the framework to reduce the footprint. In the upcoming version (4) they have made even more progress on this. There are also plans to introduce the Closure compiler in the build chain, which will lead to further optimizations.
