Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Fingerless glove recommendations
1 point
by
awinter-py
14 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
My office is (a) cold and (b) windy. I sit under a huge industrial vent and I love the sound masking but after an hour I can't feel my fingers.
Can someone recommend good fingerless gloves for typing in extreme conditions?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: