Ask HN: Fingerless glove recommendations
1 point by awinter-py 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
My office is (a) cold and (b) windy. I sit under a huge industrial vent and I love the sound masking but after an hour I can't feel my fingers.

Can someone recommend good fingerless gloves for typing in extreme conditions?






