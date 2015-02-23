It would perhaps be better if a domestic resistance could disrupt the Trump agenda before it gets to the point that it requires bravery in the face of death, rather than merely foresight and the courage to act on it.
reply
Similar BS has been going on forever, now it's just unfashionable, tacky, and doesn't follow the same protocols that others followed nicely.
In short, the major difference, figuratively speaking, is that this time the devil wears crocs and has a bad haircut.
It would perhaps be better if a domestic resistance could disrupt the Trump agenda before it gets to the point that it requires bravery in the face of death, rather than merely foresight and the courage to act on it.
reply