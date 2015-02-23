Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
They were guillotined 72 years ago today. And they deserve remembering (wellthisiswhatithink.com)
People in the US should be taking notes.

It would perhaps be better if a domestic resistance could disrupt the Trump agenda before it gets to the point that it requires bravery in the face of death, rather than merely foresight and the courage to act on it.

It would be even better if resistance went beyond the Donald -- which is just a fashionable target du jour everybody on the progressive side can feel good about resisting.

Similar BS has been going on forever, now it's just unfashionable, tacky, and doesn't follow the same protocols that others followed nicely.

In short, the major difference, figuratively speaking, is that this time the devil wears crocs and has a bad haircut.

I can recommend the film made about Sophie Scholl and the White Rose group called "Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage" (The last days)

