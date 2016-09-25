Hacker News
High US health care spending explained by its high material standard of living
(
randomcriticalanalysis.wordpress.com
)
4 points
by
elberto34
1 hour ago
hackuser
7 minutes ago
Hmmm ... other countries with the same standard of living spend half or less on health care, for better outcomes.
RUBwkVjwLsDKgPw
0 minutes ago
please read the article first. this criticism is addressed.
