The Penny Must Die (theecjournal.com)
The persistence of the penny is a symptom, in my view, of just how apathetic and dysfunction the political system is at every level. It's a small annoyance, with a small fix that has been done by other countries with good results. That it isn't done is largely just a matter of people not participating in the process at all, and congress not really doing their job.

It's a small thing, but then, so is a canary in a coal mine. This penny thing has been an irritant for years, and the things presaged by accepting that are starting to emerge... like failing infrastructure.

At least as far back as the 1970's, every time our civil servants in the treasury ask congress to let them stop making pennies, the John Birch Society types raise such a stink about how this is a communist conspiracy to enable world government, that the politicians drop it as not being worth the fight. Source: Michael Blumenthal, Secretary of the Treasury 1977-79.

The EU still has 1/2cent coins (although I think Belgium no longer allows shops to give them as change).

Pennies are gone in AU/NZ and other south pacific countries.

Canada got rid of it a few years ago despite all the wild-eyed hysteria surrounding the phase-out. Senior citizens did not go bankrupt, stores selling inexpensive items did not go under, and a myriad of other nonsense proved to be utterly unfounded.

A penny is so worthless these days even homeless people throw them out.

Visiting the US is like visiting a time machine where pennies and dollar bills still exist, where chip and pin is only just coming into fashion, and where "checks" are still used for ordinary transactions like buying groceries.

> where "checks" are still used for ordinary transactions like buying groceries.

I've been wondering if there are statistics regarding the usage of checks. When I was younger almost every week I'd get stuck in mine by someone very, very slowly writing a check. But I haven't seen someone write one in...well it must be at least 3 or 4 years ago and that was at some tiny store that didn't accept credit cards.

Do people really still write checks in a number that's in any way significant?

But many EU countries, including Belgium, Finland, Ireland and the Netherlands, do not. (Technically, they do exist for collectors, but all prices are rounded up/down to the nearest 5c and you never encounter them in daily life.)

For a moment I thought you were talking about half-cent coins.

A huge feature of the AU detonation system is that we actually give the coins sensible names. Instead of making up confusing names like penny and nickel and what not (which I can never remember what they are, no matter how much time I spend in the US). Just call them by their face value and be done with it.

There's a particular coin in the US that doesn't actually say the value on it anywhere - it's particularly annoying.

I suppose you are speaking of a dime, since all the other coins are clearly marked with their value. It is odd that the dime doesn't say it's 10 cents. I guess it's just one of those cultural things that we are supposed to just know.

The Netherlands no longer uses the 1 or 2 cent coins - they are not accepted for payment, even if you have enough to make a round 5 cent amount.

They should accept them, as per the Euro agreement.

Your thinking on the subject is a symptom of something else.

The "question before the question" is-- why is the penny worthless? That's the uncomfortable situation.

Your thinking on the subject is a symptom of something else.

Sure, if you're very new to this planet and aren't aware that, "The penny must die" has been published in some form for longer than you've been alive. The actual question isn't engaging, isn't new, and doesn't represent a significant issue facing any of us. The issue behind why we keep regurgitating the same issues and pawing at them like blind fools however, is interesting.

The penny lobby [1] is a front for the zinc industry. Mostly Jarden Zinc Products.

[1] http://www.pennies.org

Yes, several countries have done away with the smallest denomination. Nothing to miss about carrying less coins around

But the $1 bill really ought to be a coin instead

>But the $1 bill really ought to be a coin instead

There have been various efforts at dollar coins and they've never really taken off.

I would hate this. I don't use a lot of cash in general but I really like the fact that, when I do use cash, except for some quarters I save for parking meters, coins are basically in the dump in a jar when I get home value. I dislike when I travel to UK/EU that there's coinage of sufficient value that I can't just ignore my loose change.

If I have to use cash I'd much rather just use bills. Coins require some sort of different container to carry them.

The whole point of having a $1 coin is so buying something like a can of coke or paying for a parking spot doesn't involve stuffing ten or quarters into the machine. It's two or three coins if you're doing it right, max.

Parking meters. Laundry. Vending machines. Public transit. These are all things made immeasurably better by having coins that have value.

> I can't just ignore my loose change.

Sure you can. Back when I was still using cash I'd just dump it all in a jar and at the end of the year I'd have at least $800-1000 of savings.

It's also nice that with a single coin you can buy something. A bagel? A muffin? A coffee? If you shop at the right place you might even be able to swing a muffin and a coffee for a single coin.

You really can't get much for $0.25 these days. Even a pack of gum is vastly more than that.

Basically the only thing I use coins for is parking meters and having a bunch of quarters in my car isn't a big deal. I don't use laundry machines. I don't know the last time I used a vending machine. I have a stored value card for public transit.

I do need $1-ish value cash for tips etc. from time to time and I don't want to carry coinage for that purpose.

You can feed a dollar or three into a soda machine (or swipe your card) in the US

Yes it requires a different container. It's called a pocket. Or a coin purse, which can be easily found.

And it saves space, both in the wallet and in my pocket.

I've got no interest in carrying something extra. I'm well aware of how to carry coins, which I have little choice but to do in the UK/EU. I'm very happy in the US to basically never deal with coins.

They've never taken off because they get cancelled too soon. And now everyone knows a new dollar coin will get cancelled, so why bother doing anything to support them?

As a European, I feel the exact opposite about the 1€ coin. I would much rather have a paper bill. The coins make my wallet heavy and tend to fall out far easier than bills.

What are you doing putting coins in your wallet? That's your mistake.

You're also highly unlikely to have more than 3 or 4 of those. If you have 5 just trade up for a bill. Most stores will be very grateful to get some change back.

Chaos aside, I wonder what the impact would be of simply declaring that all pennies are now worth $1. Based on circulation ca. 2009 it would imply a $1.65 trillion "conversion"; ~10% of GDP.

They've tried multiple times now. The public loves their greenbacks.

There is a basic problem with this argument.

There are lots of places in the world that accept and use the dollar as a means of trade, where the penny is still of value.

https://qz.com/260980/meet-the-countries-that-dont-use-their...

What amounts to a rounding error for most Americans would quickly add up in places that depend on the dollar for currency (official or un officially) as they typically have larger marginal populations.

And they should keep using pennies but valuing them at the base metal value ...

Huh? Ecuador uses the US dollar and issues their own coins.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuadorian_centavo_coins

Americans were able to trade fine in the past when a penny had far more purchasing power. Other counties will manage.

This is not the problem of the USA.

If somewhere the economy of a country is built on melting down pennies and making brass statues that's also not the problem of the US Mint.

At what point is the nickel not worth the effort to keep around as well? It might be easier to sell everyone on the idea of rounding to the nearest 10 cents to keep prices nice and even.

The problem with phasing out nickels is you have to phase out quarters first and replace them with 20c.

Yes, the nickel is just as bad. New Zealand got rid of their 5¢ coin about 10 years ago, but they had (and have) a 20¢ coin instead of 25¢, so they could easily drop the decimal. My proposal would be to drop the penny and nickel, keep the dime, and replace the quarter with a 50¢ coin.

The problem with that rounding is that I suspect I know which direction the rounding will always go... and for things like gasoline or water (or even pork chops, which differ in size) there's no way to prevent a price that would require rounding.

Many other countries solve this by just rounding the final price up or down regardless. So if your fuel comes to $100.02, all you pay is $100. If it comes to $100.04, you pay $100.05.

It works fine, no one dies.

I believe other countries solve this by legally mandating fair rounding.

...so what?

New Zealand phased out their 5cent coins a decade ago.

well I suspect they would just push us to a digital currency and be done with it. slowly take away the small currencies and try to convince people that if they want to save money long term (as in get the penny values back) they need to convert

Places like Australia got rid of 1c and 2c coins (with the 5c being the smallest denomination) long before 'digital currency' was on the minds of anyone.

When I visited India I found that one rupee is the smallest increment offered. It's very roughly equivalent to the American nickel. Even though cost of living there is much cheaper, the coarser grain of currency does not cause trouble.

When available currency has limited resolution merchants simply adjust their quantities to match.

Wouldn't it be nice to just pay 3.50 and get a tad more product than 3.37 and futz with the change?

> The reason why we have money is so that they can facilitate trade of goods and services so that we don’t have to barter like savages.

This is entirely wrong. In high school you're taught that we went from barter to money to credit, but in reality, the earliest human economies were credit based.

People sometimes say, "x society collapsed and reverted to barter," but in every case, they "revert" to the currency of trade from the previous state .. or they use something generic like "Oxen" but they never actually trade in real Oxen; they just use it as a unit of measure.

I do agree the penny should be deprecated, and I know it sounds nit-picky, but myths like this prop up a narrative that doesn't match with history, and it distorts our perception of what money and markets truly are.

I highly recommend the book Debt the First 5,000 Years, as it goes into great detail about the history of debt, money and slavery.

Archived copy that can be read without JS enabled:

https://archive.fo/wM6HU

Not a fan of the "they cost more to make than they're worth" argument. How much does it cost to make a $100 bill?

Nevertheless, we Canadians have been without pennies for a few years now. I have no complaints, just less change, which is nice.

15.5 cents

https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12771.htm

Wouldn't the next logical conclusion be to get rid of cash altogether?

Did I fall for a slippery slope fallacy?

That 15 cents helps facilitate commerce, and the lifetime of a bill is usually more than a single transaction. It's not a huge cost unless people are destroying a lot of bills.

> Wouldn't the next logical conclusion be to get rid of cash altogether?

I like this solution. Get rid of the need for money, too.

More than half the world's population has yet to operate a telephone. My source on that is Noam Chomsky. So, go figure how relevant the penny is.

