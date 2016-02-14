It's a small thing, but then, so is a canary in a coal mine. This penny thing has been an irritant for years, and the things presaged by accepting that are starting to emerge... like failing infrastructure.
Pennies are gone in AU/NZ and other south pacific countries.
A penny is so worthless these days even homeless people throw them out.
Visiting the US is like visiting a time machine where pennies and dollar bills still exist, where chip and pin is only just coming into fashion, and where "checks" are still used for ordinary transactions like buying groceries.
I've been wondering if there are statistics regarding the usage of checks. When I was younger almost every week I'd get stuck in mine by someone very, very slowly writing a check. But I haven't seen someone write one in...well it must be at least 3 or 4 years ago and that was at some tiny store that didn't accept credit cards.
Do people really still write checks in a number that's in any way significant?
There's a particular coin in the US that doesn't actually say the value on it anywhere - it's particularly annoying.
The "question before the question" is-- why is the penny worthless? That's the uncomfortable situation.
Sure, if you're very new to this planet and aren't aware that, "The penny must die" has been published in some form for longer than you've been alive. The actual question isn't engaging, isn't new, and doesn't represent a significant issue facing any of us. The issue behind why we keep regurgitating the same issues and pawing at them like blind fools however, is interesting.
But the $1 bill really ought to be a coin instead
There have been various efforts at dollar coins and they've never really taken off.
I would hate this. I don't use a lot of cash in general but I really like the fact that, when I do use cash, except for some quarters I save for parking meters, coins are basically in the dump in a jar when I get home value. I dislike when I travel to UK/EU that there's coinage of sufficient value that I can't just ignore my loose change.
If I have to use cash I'd much rather just use bills. Coins require some sort of different container to carry them.
Parking meters. Laundry. Vending machines. Public transit. These are all things made immeasurably better by having coins that have value.
> I can't just ignore my loose change.
Sure you can. Back when I was still using cash I'd just dump it all in a jar and at the end of the year I'd have at least $800-1000 of savings.
It's also nice that with a single coin you can buy something. A bagel? A muffin? A coffee? If you shop at the right place you might even be able to swing a muffin and a coffee for a single coin.
You really can't get much for $0.25 these days. Even a pack of gum is vastly more than that.
I do need $1-ish value cash for tips etc. from time to time and I don't want to carry coinage for that purpose.
And it saves space, both in the wallet and in my pocket.
You're also highly unlikely to have more than 3 or 4 of those. If you have 5 just trade up for a bill. Most stores will be very grateful to get some change back.
There are lots of places in the world that accept and use the dollar as a means of trade, where the penny is still of value.
https://qz.com/260980/meet-the-countries-that-dont-use-their...
What amounts to a rounding error for most Americans would quickly add up in places that depend on the dollar for currency (official or un officially) as they typically have larger marginal populations.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuadorian_centavo_coins
Americans were able to trade fine in the past when a penny had far more purchasing power. Other counties will manage.
It works fine, no one dies.
When available currency has limited resolution merchants simply adjust their quantities to match.
Wouldn't it be nice to just pay 3.50 and get a tad more product than 3.37 and futz with the change?
This is entirely wrong. In high school you're taught that we went from barter to money to credit, but in reality, the earliest human economies were credit based.
People sometimes say, "x society collapsed and reverted to barter," but in every case, they "revert" to the currency of trade from the previous state .. or they use something generic like "Oxen" but they never actually trade in real Oxen; they just use it as a unit of measure.
I do agree the penny should be deprecated, and I know it sounds nit-picky, but myths like this prop up a narrative that doesn't match with history, and it distorts our perception of what money and markets truly are.
I highly recommend the book Debt the First 5,000 Years, as it goes into great detail about the history of debt, money and slavery.
https://archive.fo/wM6HU
Nevertheless, we Canadians have been without pennies for a few years now. I have no complaints, just less change, which is nice.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12771.htm
Did I fall for a slippery slope fallacy?
I like this solution. Get rid of the need for money, too.
