Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How is Uber losing money?
1 point by erelde 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
ELI5. I don't quite understand where their money goes. I feel like once they got their applications, servers, law trouble resolved/done, they shouldn't have had any trouble. But by all accounts they are in a bad situation (financially and others ways also). It seems like something that should be able to run with some maintenance but not enough to lose money?





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: