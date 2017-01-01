|
|Ask HN: What is your startup's marketing stack? (March 2017)
|
1 point by jaynate 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am launching a startup which is currently a one-man operation. I am planning to develop content to drive inbound marketing. I have both Highrise and Hubspot trial/free accounts for CRM and am considering Wix for my web presence based on some of the great looking templates they have available. Curious to know what products & integrations others are using to get their marketing efforts off the ground?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact