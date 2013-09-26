Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The American suburbs as we know them are dying (businessinsider.com)
32 points by elberto34 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





The title is somewhat misleading. The suburbs are not dying; in fact they are growing [1][2][3][4] and this article makes no claim to the contrary.

The article is saying that suburbs are becoming more like urban areas.

I like the author's evidence that housing prices are falling:

> In that same city in 2012, a typical McMansion would be valued at $477,000, about 274% more than the area's other homes. Today, a McMansion would be valued at $611,000, or 190% above the rest of the market.

Up 28% in price - must be dying!

[1] http://time.com/107808/census-suburbs-grow-city-growth-slows...

[2] http://www.citylab.com/housing/2016/03/2015-us-population-wi...

[3] http://www.businessinsider.com/americans-moving-to-suburbs-r...

[4] https://www.forbes.com/sites/joelkotkin/2013/09/26/americas-...

reply


I would be very interested to know how much of this is caused by a change in housing preference v/s a change in the nature of employment/wages for millennials. When you had reasonable expectation that your job would last for several years, you are more willing to invest in building up equity in a suburban home/community.

Also, the no.1 reason why people seem to want to move to suburbs is children (IMO, anecdotal etc.)... perhaps the falling fertility is making married/live-in couples more willing to live in a dense, urban communities?

reply


I think that's the case. Americans tend to move out of the city and buy a house in the suburbs when they have children. The perception (true or not) is suburbs are safer and offer better schools.

Also, I suspect you can almost buy a house in the 'burbs for the difference in rent between a one and two bedroom apartment in SF.

reply


Jed Kolko, former chief economist at Trulia, thinks stories like this are either exaggerated or wrong. His basic claim is that urban revival is limited to childless professionals in their peak earning years. See [1], or any of his posts at [2] for the data and analysis.

[1] http://jedkolko.com/2016/03/25/neighborhood-data-show-that-u...

[2] http://jedkolko.com/favorite-housing-posts/

reply


This somewhat anecdotal, but the biggest issue I had when living in the suburbs was traffic. I'm someone who has driven hundreds of thousands miles and never been in an accident, but the extreme levels of fear and stress I got from going even short distances in the suburbs was just aweful.

I didn't always feel this way, but I think the use of cellphones has created and environment where even slow moving drivers are unpredictable. I now walk to work and frequently see people on their phones while driving, if a line of ten cars are stopped at a light at least three people are on their phones. The result isn't an extreme increase in accidents but a constricting deficit of attention which incrementally lengthens every encounter on the road. More short stopping, more people missing green lights or just driving super conservatively and not merging holding up traffic.

Also I never use my phone while driving, but the fact that I can't even look at it when I know someone is trying to contact me is incredibly frustrating and impacts my enjoyment of driving.

reply


Little boxes, on the hillside, little boxes made of ticky-tacky...

You know, it's funny. Some cities are trying to quickly build out higher-density apartment buildings in/near the downtown areas, and from what I've seen the same concept applies. I'd love to see some of those fancy mini-arcologies spring up, but really the boxes are just a bit bigger (or smaller, depending on how you look at it.)

I do hope that malls become very cheap real estate before long; I think it's already happening in some places. I would just love to buy what is essentially a cheap, empty, commercially-zoned warehouse and stuff it full of things like laser tag, arcades and e-sports, a couple of lounge areas and coffee shops/bars depending on the time of day...but I doubt you could make something like that work without very cheap square footage and a lot of people within a 30-45 minute drive.

reply


I prefer a 0.5-1.0 acre lot to a lot slightly bigger than the footprint of the house it contains.

I prefer to have the privacy that's afforded by having my house set 40' back from the street, with plenty of space between my and my neighbors' homes, rather than living in a house that abuts, or is 6 feet away, from my neighbors'.

I prefer a spacious driveway and an attached, heated, two car garage, to parking on the street a block from my house, and having to dig my car out after a snowstorm.

I prefer to own a home that was built during or since the 1950s, when Romex wiring was original equipment, rather than own something that still has knob and tube wiring with decaying fabric insulation.

I prefer a home built with drywall or rock lathe and plaster, over one built with wood lath and plaster.

I've found that most pre-1910 homes I've examined do not have foundations or basements to my liking.

I prefer to live in an area where I can leave my doors unlocked and my windows open at night without giving it a second thought. Or where, if I leave the house and realize I left the front door unlocked, I don't feel compelled to go back and lock it.

I prefer to live in an environment where junkies and bums are virtually nowhere to be seen, rather than an environment where I have to be careful not to step in human feces when I walk between two parked cars.

When I can get all that affordably in the city, I'll consider moving back.

reply


The problem isn't your preferences, but rather that so many people like you (I won't guess at your exact situation) express the same preferences only because so many of the significant downsides have been hidden by government funding models. That, and so many municipalities refuse to do the accrual accounting that would demonstrate just how quickly the suburban model bankrupts them.

Suburbs receive a level of service from public entities that is far in excess of that justified by the private investment there. They receive bus funding from State government that doesn't count against their school budgets. The roads and pipes reliably cost more than the houses they service.

There's nothing wrong with living in a rural house. But as long as money gets funneled disproportionately into these places, you should expect to have that decision second guessed. Plus, when all the suburbs finally have to face facts, delivering services to the suffering poor people left behind there will be an absolute disaster.

Of course, our laws regarding financing and building anything that increases density in suburban areas are hopelessly awful too. We have a sort of donut hole, if you will: cheap financing for suburban houses, and for large apartment blocks. But the logical increment of a 2-3 story building with first floor commercial is left out. Ask for a loan on that, and you'll be laughed out the door for your silly request for a non-conforming mortgage.

reply


If someone wants a house that doesn't have one of those things - one with a smaller lot, or less setback, or a smaller driveway, or no garage, etc. - and starts to build one, do you think they should be arrested and hauled off to jail? If so, why? If not, then please join us in voting for land use reform in local elections, since that's how things currently are in 99.9% of the US.

reply


There's a great documentary on this called The End of Suburbia,[1][2] though the causes for such a collapse are very different in the documentary vs this article.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_End_of_Suburbia

[2] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3uvzcY2Xug

reply


Peak oil? Oil is still cheap. If expensive oil is the end of suburbia, we wouldn't be seeing any effect yet.

reply


I don't know anyone who wants to live in the suburbs. They either want to live in the city or far enough out that they can have land and privacy.

reply


Isn't the entire Bay Area (outside of SF/Oakland) basically one huge suburb?

reply


There are a lot of people who work in the city but feel they need a house to raise a family. Unless you're making $400k+ a year, that leaves suburbia as the only option in my city.

reply


I used to think this way but now that I have kids, I get the appeal of Suburbia.

reply


Good riddance.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: