Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Your Twitter mentions and DMs in an email on a schedule that suits you (disconnect.today)
3 points by benhowdle 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This page doesn't show anything, but maybe examples of what the email looks like, or how the schedule is controlled, would.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: