Show HN: Your Twitter mentions and DMs in an email on a schedule that suits you
disconnect.today
3 points
by
benhowdle
3 hours ago
theDoug
4 minutes ago
This page doesn't show anything, but maybe examples of what the email looks like, or how the schedule is controlled, would.
