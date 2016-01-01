I just had a discussion with the taxi driver on the way to the airport here in southwest China about education. He seemed to be suggesting that, given I spoke Mandarin and English, I would be well-regarded as a teacher. I had to explain that the type of thing I do is not really available in the syllabus of universities or schools in China, and that while I'd investigated opening one the government policy made it a prohibitively difficult and unstable proposition to run a non-standard syllabus. I arrived at the airport, and had a 10 minute wait to get in the door, because people were employed to manually wave an explosives-detection wand over everyone's bag. Entering the main hall, the flights display did not have my flight listed. I asked a nearby shiny sash-wearing airport employee what was up. She directed me to the right place immediately. Evidently, nobody had bothered to update the computer.
The manual-only (despite the zero luggage encouraged nature of the airline) check-in wasn't yet opened, so I went up to the F&B level, where I met some Nepalis en-route back to Kathmandu from studying computing in Korea who needed to change money to eat and couldn't, because the manual change bureaus weren't open. I then had a ridiculously bad meal ordered from a place where the lights were only half functional where neither the table nor environment were properly cleaned. During the meal, manual cleaners and their trolleys wafted about the dining area without urgency. After the meal I opened my laptop and had to go through a dated SMS code-sending procedure to get on the airport wifi.
Robots and automation would have improved the experience on so many levels, but I don't want the world to turn in to a shiny fascist utopia like Singapore. I'm literally on the way to the Pearl River Delta (Hong Kong/Shenzhen) on a project to build food-making robots - http://infinite-food.com/ - but the human question is a strong one and it unsettles me. In a wholly automated future, where is the sense of worth going to come from for the average citizen? Where does it come from now?
Somehow, after witnessing the miracle of transformation that is modern China (I've spent most of my adult life here), I can only believe that the human spirit will find a way, at least in this society. After all, on the grand scale of things, if we're all fed, clothed, housed, but simply bored... it's not a bad problem to have: onward to robotic noodles!
The thing that always scares me reading any of those "X% of workers losing their jobs to automation" stories is thinking about what proportion of the (100-X)% of workers have jobs that (to a lesser or greater extent) depend on the idea that the X% are employed and have surplus income to spend.
