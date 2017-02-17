Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Pharma really, really doesn't want you to know the true value of its drugs (latimes.com)
19 points by elberto34 1 hour ago





I think this ACS article describes the situation very well:

http://cen.acs.org/articles/95/i9/Pushback.html

It's long but a very thorough treatment of the problem. The existing pharma system is very, very profitable and there is a ton of resistance to anything to rock that boat. Lately profitability has been coming from price increases instead of innovation but pharma is okay with that as long as it lets them pay billions in dividends.

