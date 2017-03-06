Hacker News
Japan to Unveil Pascal GPU-Based AI Supercomputer
nextplatform.com
17 points
by
jonbaer
1 hour ago
deepnotderp
26 minutes ago
As someone who works at a deep learning chip startup, this is great news! Looks like there's a market for our chips ;)
If anyone wants to learn more about AI chips, I'd be happy to answer questions.
ericjang
17 minutes ago
NVIDIA is making a big bet on GPUs being the right abstraction layer for research/production, and is nearly pivoting the entire company around this. The software/developer tools layer is really important too. Custom AI chip makers (e.g. Nervana) hope to compete with NVIDIA despite having fewer resources. What are your thoughts on how a small AI chip company can best NVIDIA/other competitors?
Dim25
17 minutes ago
Would love to learn more, how can I get in touch with you?
