One thing that would be interesting to explore is how things can change over time. Something that you thought would be stable may end up not being as stable as you thought. I feel this should factor in somehow.
Quality is a multi-pronged effort. It starts with the architecture, design, coding. As this says, the connection between testing and quality is vague. Testing can give you more confidence the quality is there or it can show you the system under test is of poor quality but it won't change one into the other. If you have something of poor quality, you do a lot of testing, you file a lot of bugs and fix them most likely it's still of poor quality. Testing definitely has a role in building high quality systems but on its own is insufficient.
This discussion reminds me a little of efficient frontier in portfolio management. There is some optimal mix of all your development activities just like there is a mix of different assets in your portfolio. The assets you pick and their mixture affect the probability distribution of the outcomes. Just like in portfolio management part of the problem is that the historic performance of these assets doesn't necessarily indicate future performance.
Waste of time? I'd argue that right amount of unit and other automated tests actually decreases time to market as it allows make changes to the software much quicker and push it to production with more confidence. Yes, at early stages, when it is not clear whether anyone needs the software.
Sure a badly written test suite only slows down development. Tests should be written so they would indicate breakage early and address unstable, complex, but highly used parts of program.
For library code I'd use TDD, though.
UIs are more suited to human testing (though cost pushes towards automated testing once the UI is stable enough), APIs are more suited to automated testing. And if you're doing prototyping or usability testing you might not need either (you might not even need to write code, sometimes).
An interesting addendum might be: How to manage expectations when transitioning from the pre-traction to traction stages? How do you decide between adding new features vs. adding new automated tests to a system when things seem to be going well? "Technical debt management" might be another way of phrasing this conundrum.
