Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
In My Shoes: A self-recorded video series created by a young professor at MIT
(
inmyshoes.info
)
2 points
by
jermaink
26 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
jermaink
23 minutes ago
This series might be interesting for anyone interested in a personal story of science at the intersection of research, speaking, travels, and family. Enjoy!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply