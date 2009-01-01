Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In the Future, We’ll All Wear Spider Silk (newyorker.com)
24 points by anthotny 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Not only is the material made from water, sugar and heat instead of oil (compared to synthetic fabrics), but it also comes from a known genetically encoded template. That genetic template can be varied by an atom here or an atom here just by the flip of a genetic bit. It can even encode additional biological functionality into the fabric itself.

Recombinant silk is a pretty cool platform upon which an entire industry can rationally and rapidly tune the properties of new fabrics.

Play with the sequence of ADF3, orb-weaver dragline silk: https://serotiny.bio/notes/proteins/adf3/ from Dan's original paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1038/msb.2009.62/full

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: