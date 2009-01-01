Recombinant silk is a pretty cool platform upon which an entire industry can rationally and rapidly tune the properties of new fabrics.
Play with the sequence of ADF3, orb-weaver dragline silk: https://serotiny.bio/notes/proteins/adf3/
from Dan's original paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1038/msb.2009.62/full
