CudaText: A lightweight, cross-platform code editor
uvviewsoft.com
juliane-sander
1 hour ago
jszymborski
23 minutes ago
Am I missing something, or does this have nothing to do with NVIDIA's CUDA cores. GPGPU might be a little overkill for text-editing, but it'd be pretty cool.
lcnmrn
45 minutes ago
This is so good. Actually, a ton better than the bloated Visual Studio Code.
GordonS
14 minutes ago
You seriously think VS Code is bloated? It's always super fast for me, not even noticeably slower to start than notepad2!
Ninn
16 minutes ago
But not really nearly as feature complete and lousy UX. Alternatively try sublime text perhaps?
