CudaText: A lightweight, cross-platform code editor (uvviewsoft.com)
Am I missing something, or does this have nothing to do with NVIDIA's CUDA cores. GPGPU might be a little overkill for text-editing, but it'd be pretty cool.

This is so good. Actually, a ton better than the bloated Visual Studio Code.

You seriously think VS Code is bloated? It's always super fast for me, not even noticeably slower to start than notepad2!

But not really nearly as feature complete and lousy UX. Alternatively try sublime text perhaps?

