Paypal Horror Story 40k Frozen No Answers

Also, their ToS are pretty clear that they can do whatever they want, based on their beliefs, and there are no explicit limits how long they can keep your funds, or even obligations to talk to you. It might work differently in the EU, where they are registered as a bank (and so are regulated as a bank), but in US that's not the case IIRC.
The behavior is not all that unexpected - it's easier and cheaper to loose a customer receiving a lot of complaints than to inspect each of the complaints. So while I understand this is pretty damaging and dislike what PayPal does, I'm surprised that people are surprised.
Sure, and bottom-shelf plastic-bottle vodka says "PREMIUM QUALITY" on the label
Given the regs that paypal thinks it must abide, specifically the many vague US antiterror rules, anyone getting into bed with them runs massive risk. The internet is full of stories exactly like this. The only hope is to rally enough of social media, or a tv show, that a human being at paypal takes pitty in you.
If after one or two calls you don't get what you want, it is not worth it to keep going. I gave up after being placed in queue for an hour with Comcast. After finally getting to ready to speak to rep, I was told by an automated message that they were closed for the day and call back tomorrow.
Here is what I find works:
1) Least likely - Traditional customer support channel. Try once or twice at most.
2) Reasonable likely - Contact publicly on social media like Twitter (Comcast is actual great about this).
3) Most likely - Getting upvoted and written about here and elsewhere.
I would wait to engage with a lawyer as there is a good chance that someone from Paypal will popup in this thread. It is probably already surfacing in some internal emails at Paypal now. Good luck.
Towards the end of January I myself realized I tired of the disputes (seemed to be a quality issue with the product which got hundreds of 5 star reviews on my site but still disputes were coming in at around 2%) so I slowly stopped the business meaning I stopped advertising and the only sales coming in were trickling in organically. My volume went down from $200k a month to about $10k a month.
On Wednesday I log in to my Paypal account and it says it's limited they need more information.
They asked for Photo ID, bank statement, proof of address, supplier invoice, supplier contact info and proof of delivery for the last 5 transactions.
I provided everything but the proof of delivery for the last 5 transactions. From the resolution center whenever I clicked proof of delivery it brought me to a page with no transactions so of course I could not provide proof of delivery for transactions that don't exist.
I contacted Paypal letting them know I submitted everything but proof of delivery since there's a bug in their system, they said no worries i'll get an email requesting the transactions they need tracking for and I could just reply back.
I never got that email, but I did wake up Thursday morning with an Appeal Denied automated email saying my account is closed and the money will be frozen for 180 days. That's $20k CAD in my reserve + $15k USD in my available balance. Keep in mind in the past 30 days I processed less than $10k usd on Paypal in total.
I reached out to a supervisor at Paypal and told him what his happening simply doesn't make sense, i provided everything they needed except for what their system was unable to request/receive and that if they had any issue with what I provided they should tell me what it is and help me resolve instead of giving me the hammer for no reason. He said he couldn't help me but opened a ticket for both his supervisor and a supervisor from the limitation team to call me within 24 hours.
The limitation department supervisor never called me back but the business support manager called me back a few hours later. He called me from an unknown number in the evening, told me there's been a mistake, they added a second set of eyes to my account and they agree with me the limitation was unnecessary and wrongfully made. He said he just has a few questions and I will either get a restored access email in a couple hours or a call asking for more information in order to get it settled but he said there's a small chance of that happening, realistically the account will just be restored within a couple hours.
I never got an email or call again, so I called the following day. When I called the rep basically told me there's no evidence of a call and there are no notes on my account from that person/call and nothing was moved forward for a review.
I told him that is nonsense and to look harder. He eventually tells me there's evidence of a call but no notes, they tried to reach out to that supervisor and he wasn't available so there's nothing they could do for me, the decision is final.
I'm being treated like a fraud and a criminal when I'm a legitimate entrepreneur who's processed 10's of thousands of transactions successfully. I also paid them thousands of dollars in fees, never had a negative balance or anything of the sort that would put Paypal at risk.
Now whenever I call they are extremely rude telling me the account is closed they're holding the money and there's absolutely nothing I can do.
They have been rude, lying, inconsistent, unfair and have made 0 effort to resolve this amicably.
They have 0 logical reason to hold $40k of my money for 180 days, the only reason I can think of is they do this on 10's of thousands of accounts and gain big money off the interest.
When I log in to my account there's a notification saying they need more information from me. When I click on that notification it brings me to a page that says the account is limited because they need more information regarding my recent sales, they do not say what information or how to provide information. That is straight up illegal and a complete abuse of power.
I know there are thousands of Paypal horror stories but I genuinely feel abused. I have expenses, a family and so on and need that cash flow and no one at Paypal can be consistent for more than one phone call or help me resolve my issue, it's pathetic.
Just had to vent and hopefully this will give them some of the negative attention they deserve.
What type of products do you sell? That also affects the triggers for reviews and freezes.
>but still disputes were coming in at around 2%
2% is really high. A lot of non-Paypal CC payment processors will flag your account when chargebacks exceed 1%.
Yes, 2% is insanely high. I do about 2k/month through paypal and haven't had a chargeback in years. I think the last one was a few years ago, and that was just because a customer had their credit card stolen and just charged back all transactions they didn't recognise.
The revenue seems to be winding down and they may want to keep enough in the account to process future chargebacks and or refunds.
And to repeat the question from jasode: what kind of products do you sell?
Get a lawyer and get it resolved privately.
Otherwise, publish this on a website and promote it on twitter etc. to have them reach out to you.
Do you live in a state that allows one-party consent recording of conversations? You can sue them in your state. Too late now for the recordings, however.
* Look for other similar cases. Here is how one Redditor got $70k handled:*
Been a member with paypal for over 10 years now, done hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of transfers with them.
Recently launched a new product at a fantastic price point as a pre-order. Put it up on our website, did a big marketing campaign, sold around $65k in product (The remainder was money I kept in there because I used a Paypal debit card regularly).
They locked the funds mid last week, saying that i needed to provide invoices and the like. I did, then they requested more invoices and business information, which I sent them.
Now I got a email this morning stating that the money will be locked for 180 days. No way to appeal, nothing.
Our pre-order was quite short term, the customers will have all their products in their hands within two weeks or so, i have almost no product complaints and have delt with disputes typically within 24 hours of notification.
I'm at a loss. They just about ruined my company. We've done our best to offer what our buyers want at low prices, and doing pre-orders is usually the best for everyone because it allows us to buy in bulk from our wholesalers.
Will likely be calling a lawyer later today.
Edit : I ended up tweeting the president of paypal. He responded by escalating the issue w/ another paypal department. However one of the individuals who retweeted my status was subject today to a 'random account limitation and verification'. Odd, hunh?
Edit #2 - Thanks reddit and those out there. I got a call from a higher up at paypal just now and spent 12-13 minutes on the phone with them. We are working towards resolving this, and I feel there is at least some sufficient progress towards a quality resolution. Thanks for your help all :)
Edit #3 12/5/2013 - We just got in plenty of the pre-order products, ahead of schedule and should be getting out something like $25k-$30k of products in the mail to our buyers by the end of business today (Some went out yesterday). It will be very interesting to see how paypal responds to this.
Edit - #4 12/11/2013 - We had 72k, refunded the remainder, one guy had an order of around 7k and found our story on reddit, felt bad for us and ended up just wiring money to our business account so he could secure his place in line for pre-order. This took our account balance down to 65k or so.
