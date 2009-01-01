Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Just 15 of the biggest ships emit more oxides than all of the world's cars (economist.com)
145 points by ghosh 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 59 comments | favorite





> That also imperils banks across the world, which have lent $400bn secured on smoke-spewing ships.

So, why should we care? Presumably the banks have paid analysts to determine that was a sound investment.

If governments are doing their jobs, banks should be able to eat this kind of loss without becoming insolvent. Otherwise why bother having regulations at all, if every minor hiccup means taxpayers have to bail out the banks?

Why do I care if shipping companies go out of business because of over capacity? Isn't that what market forces are all about?

So we should keep dangerously polluting ships running, because the banks that loan the shippers money will lose their shirts for several quarters if the shipping company goes bust?

Who on earth are you arguing with? The article doesn't say you should care or that the banks should be bailed out. In fact, it's a neutral analysis of the status quo with a positive slant towards a green solution.

I don't quite understand the sentiment. There is no word proposing bailing out banks or shipping companies in the article. Instead, an arrangement is proposed where multiple charterers would share the cost of upgrading the ship over more than one contract period. Such arrangement would logically seem preferable over the insolvency of any party, which causes wider mayhem.

This is sarcasm, right?

Why do you care that these companies go out of business?

The answer is that you care because you need all the stuff you consume that comes from across the oceans.

You care because you complain if the stuff you buy is more expensive, penalizing companies that use cleaner shipping nethods.

You care because (I think) you are not the one committing your money to create a less contaminating medium of transportation.

At the end of the day, you care that these ships are operational because it's better for you and you don't care about the damage for the future of others.

you above is not just you but all of us.

I've hit my limit for the economist this month, so I went and looked up the article. It seems these articles have been coming out since at least 2009, and the gist is that because these (older) ships burn heavy fuel, which isn't refined like gasoline.

And it seems the fix is to urge the companies to update their ships by not allowing them in ports, but considering how long these articles have been coming out, it looks like progress is slow on that front - and if it has changed. Shipping companies have been selling off some of their stock, and it would seem that at least a few of the older ships should have been included.

For at least 15 years in Norway I have read articles urging local ship companies to switch to greaner engines running on liquid gas or even electricity. The progress has been made as occasionally I board an electrical ferry without unpleasant smell coming from the pipes. But it is very slow.

And this is not surprising as ships are designed to run for 50 years or more and engine upgrades are very costly.

It's more so that they have no scrubbers on them at all than the specific kind of fuel they burn. A random ten-year-old diesel truck has a way better pollution control system on it (by virtue of it even existing) than the largest cargo ships in the world, despite burning way, way less fuel. It just comes down to cost and lack of pollution emission regulation at a global level, which should absolutely be addressed.

I had a job years ago that involved software and (small) vendor-provided gear for ships and getting this stuff out deployed to vessels was a slow and painful logistical nightmare. 'Update your ships' sounds about a million times worse so we'll probably be reading more of these articles for a while.

It is interesting to note that the types of engines used in these large ships are among the most efficient:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brake_specific_fuel_consumptio...

The pollution has more to do with the type of fuel used.

And lack of pollution controls.

This comment thread illustrates why HN posters shouldn't presume to write their own headlines for an article unless they really know what they are doing.

A bit of clarification on which oxides, from the article: By burning heavy fuel oil, just 15 of the biggest ships emit more oxides of nitrogen and sulphur—gases much worse for global warming than carbon dioxide—than all the world’s cars put together

"gases much worse for global warming than carbon dioxide"

Do you have a source on that? My understanding was that they are short lived and block heat rather than retain it.

Well he was quoting the article, so you're really asking if the Economist has a source for that.

Looks like a combination of false and misleading. Perusing Wikipedia's list of gases:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas#Global_warming_...

The only listed oxides are CO2 and N2O. N2O does indeed have much greater potential than CO2, but its concentration in the atmosphere is only 270ppb, which is 20% over preindustrial levels, so its overall contribution is negligible.

Not false. The EPA quotes that "300x worse" number directly: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/overview-greenhouse-gases#n...

The "false" part is all the other oxides emitted by ships that don't contribute to climate change. Sulfur dioxide, for example, cools the planet.

Molecules don't block vs retain heat. They vibrate at a given frequency given the energy flow.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas

Which, in the context of Earth's atmosphere, results in retention or rejection of heat.

The article seems to imply in its first paragraph that sulfer dioxide is a greenhouse gas. But doesn't SO2 have a cooling effect on the climate?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratospheric_sulfate_aerosols...

Isn't it feasible for container ships to go electric ? They have such massive surface areas for batteries. I thought of solar but then the container loading/unloading aspects will become quite cumbersome, unless you could somehow put solar panels on individual container roofs and load those on the top. A logistical nightmare nonetheless.

A crude search yields this about Emma Maersk, one of the largest container ships.

She is powered by a Wärtsilä-Sulzer 14RTFLEX96-C engine, the world's largest single diesel unit, weighing 2,300 tonnes and capable of 81 MW (109,000 hp) when burning 14,000 litres (3,600 US gal)[31] of heavy fuel oil per hour. At economical speed, fuel consumption is 0.260 bs/hp·hour (1,660 gal/hour).[32] She has features to lower environmental damage, including exhaust heat recovery and cogeneration.[33] Some of the exhaust gases are returned to the engine to improve economy and lower emissions,[34] and some are passed through a steam generator which then powers a Peter Brotherhood steam turbine and electrical generators. This creates an electrical output of 8.5 MW,[35] equivalent to about 12% of the main engine power output. Some of this steam is used directly as shipboard heat.[36] Five diesel generators together produce 20.8 MW,[35] giving a total electric output of 29 MW.[26] Two 9 MW electric motors augment the power on the main propeller shaft

So you need about 285 Tesla Models P100D motors to power a ship of this size. Doable I guess. Again, I'm no expert on shipping.

You're using power (MWh) to make your point, but the crucial practical issue is energy storage (MWh). According to this chart[1], bunker fuel has about 80 times the energy density of lithium batteries. Something has to charge those batteries, too, so there will be another fuel source required generate the electricity.

Container ships do have large surface area, and its conceivable - it might be practical to build a hybrid solar/diesel ship. I can imagine most of the system being packaged in containers with solar cells on the top, and batteries and inverters inside. They would then be loaded last, on top of of the load and connected to a ship-board motors.

1: https://people.hofstra.edu/geotrans/eng/ch8en/conc8en/energy...

These ships are a very poor place for battery's vs cars because of how infrequently they recharge and how efficient their engines are. They extract ~2.5x as much energy from their fuel so the real solution is changing fuels and adding a catalytic converter not battery's.

PS: Remember, this pollution has a short half life, so it's simply not around that long.

reply


The combined power and capacity constraints make solar a nonstarter.

Specialised, high-efficience, very light, all-electric boats have been built. They top out at about six knots, roughly 1/4 the speed of most shipping of the 1980s and 1990s (more recent ships have slowed somewhat to about 18-20 kt for efficiency, called slow steaming).

We had a technology for low-fuel shipping, it's called sails, and achieved net speeds of 12-20 kt with cargoes. Commercial sail vessels actually operated through the 1940s, in rare cases, as fuel costs and limitations were still concerns. These ships could and did out-pace coal-fired boats.

They are, however, dwarfed by modern monsters such as the Emma.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gustaf_Erikson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windjammer

One of the more interesting retro-futuristic ideas is to use wind power and large, high-altitude kites to help propel big oceangoing cargo ships: http://newatlas.com/cargill-ship-will-be-largest-ever-to-uti...

reply


IMO, the title should note that "oxides" does not include "Carbon Dioxide".

It's also worth noting - for those that will inevitably use this to defend driving - that the environmental effects of cars extend way past dioxide emissions.

reply


That would run counter to the goal of these articles, which is to trivialize the importance of pollution from cars and make environmental activists look like fools.

As something of environmental activist. No. These kinds of articles are useful because they highlight areas for campaigning that otherwise can be overlooked.

Ocean shipping isn't a particularly big contributor to climate change, so "they highlight areas for campaigning that otherwise can be overlooked" is just another way of saying "they distract you from more important stuff."

reply


The original title is "Green finance for dirty ships", and the article uses the phrase "oxides of nitrogen and sulphur", rather than just "oxides".

If anyone still doesn't know that CO2 is the biggest total contributor to global warming in recent times, I wouldn't put the blame squarely on this article.

There is a shitload of politically-motivated anti-scientific propaganda out there written with the intent of confusing people into believing falsehoods about climate change. And there are a shitload of people who fall victim to it. Contributing to that misinformation is not a good thing.

Why? I thought Carbon Dioxide was one of the most innocuous oxides released by engines, both in environmental and health effects.

reply


That's true. As a pollutant, carbon dioxide is almost entirely innocuous, except for its behavior as a greenhouse gas. In that role, carbon dioxide is the most significant driver of global warming: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas#Natural_and_ant...

Methane is worse.

A methane molecule is 72 times worse than a CO2 molecule in terms of "global warming potential" over a 20 year time scale and around 7 times worse over a 500 year time scale). However, we put a lot more CO2 into the atmosphere than we do methane. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas#Global_warming_...

reply


The total volume of emitted carbon dioxide, of which land vehicles are a major contributor, is a significant factor in global climate change. An insufficiently specific headline that can be read to imply otherwise is thus misleading.

Which makes danes one of the biggest hypocrites on planet earth.

reply


Danes are not 'one' but 5.6 million, they don't all share the same opinion on the environment, on shipping, or on Maersk. But I agree that Danish governments have succeeded in making Denmark appear much more environmentally progressive than is generally the case and that is a form of hypocrisy.

We won't solve global warming by finding the hypocrites. We'll solve it by knowing the problems and resolving them (or, if we don't want to work 1 problem after 1 problem, imposing taxes on petroleum usage or gas emissions, but history shows that such laws never get through).

You'd find the biggest hypocrites among all the consumers buying goods shipped around the world on those ships.

> Such schemes used to be thwarted by the difficulty of measuring exact fuel consumption on ships. New technologies allow more accurate readings.

Why is it so difficult to measure fuel consumption on ships?

Former ship engineer here.

I only worked with Diesel, not HFOs.

Due to the rocking of the ship, it's hard to get an accurate reading of the fuel in the tanks. Fuel is transferred from storage tanks to a day tank, and a fuel meter can be used for that, but that only tells you how much you transferred, not how much you consumed. Unless you always fill the day tank to the exact same level (remember, hard to measure at sea) and at the same time each day, you won't know exactly how much was burned in a 24 hour period. And of course fuel consumption changes based on the ships speed.

This is a good, short explanation on how we measure tanks on ships: http://benvalle.com/Level.html

It's difficult to measure for outside entities.

For car fuel consumption, most countries can simply count the sales of gasoline and diesel, which are regulated and taxed so they know the total amount sold, and report reasonably accurate official statistics of total countrywide fuel consumption.

Ships move around jurisdictions, refuel whenever and wherever convenient, and it's hard to get the whole picture unless each ship reports to you what it consumed.

you bet whoever's paying for it knows exactly how much fuel each ship consumes.

reply


reply


Transnational jurisdictions.

you know what's even more interesting, it seems like shipping fuel is heavily subsidized. The international price for bunker fuel is about $330 per ton. Oil is $50 per barrel, a barrel is about 300 lbs, so 7.5 barrels make a ton. That's $375. Why is the refined product cheaper than the raw product?

edit: many have responded calling residual fuel a "waste product" - it is useful and being used so calling a waste product strikes me as semantically incorrect. If it were being sold opportunistically, like a large proportion of it was going to waste but some was being sold, I would agree with that, but it seems like it's all being sold, right?

reply


It is because oil in a barrel contains many different parts. Refining is mostly just distillation. Chemically changing the product is sometimes done but is much more complicated and expensive. With just distillation, one will get everything from butane to kerosene to fuel oil [1]. The light parts (lower boiling point) are generally more valuable, with fuel oil as the gunk left over (also used for asphalt). This is also why "light" crudes are more valuable than "heavy" crudes.

[1] https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=6970

I think it's basically a waste product from refining which happens to find some use. It's like how slag is cheaper per ton than the ore it comes from.

Is that because bunker fuel is (more or less) the remainder after the lighter components have been distilled out?

crude oil is $50/bbl it has not been refined yet - the heavy fuel oil that ships use is a relatively undesirable leftover from refining crude into gasoline, diesel, and kerosene. oh, fun fact: you get more than 1bbl of refined products out of 1bbl of crude.

reply


reply


> Why is the refined product cheaper than the raw product?

Because bunker fuel is the absolute waste that remains after the refinery distills all the valuable lighter fuel components (from pretty heavy kerosene all up the way to gasoline and even lighter).

The stuff basically has no other use except as fuel for tankers... what refineries are doing here is, basically, selling waste they'd otherwise have to spend money to get rid of it. (On a sidenote, I can't imagine how one could get rid of bunker fuel except pumping it back where it came from)

Well, there's also petroleum coke, though you're broadly correct.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petroleum_coke

What would be the economic repercussions if these ships were immediately shut down?

reply


https://www.worldcat.org/title/inside-shipping-the-invisible...

reply


