So, why should we care? Presumably the banks have paid analysts to determine that was a sound investment.
If governments are doing their jobs, banks should be able to eat this kind of loss without becoming insolvent. Otherwise why bother having regulations at all, if every minor hiccup means taxpayers have to bail out the banks?
Why do I care if shipping companies go out of business because of over capacity? Isn't that what market forces are all about?
So we should keep dangerously polluting ships running, because the banks that loan the shippers money will lose their shirts for several quarters if the shipping company goes bust?
The answer is that you care because you need all the stuff you consume that comes from across the oceans.
You care because you complain if the stuff you buy is more expensive, penalizing companies that use cleaner shipping nethods.
You care because (I think) you are not the one committing your money to create a less contaminating medium of transportation.
At the end of the day, you care that these ships are operational because it's better for you and you don't care about the damage for the future of others.
you above is not just you but all of us.
And it seems the fix is to urge the companies to update their ships by not allowing them in ports, but considering how long these articles have been coming out, it looks like progress is slow on that front - and if it has changed. Shipping companies have been selling off some of their stock, and it would seem that at least a few of the older ships should have been included.
And this is not surprising as ships are designed to run for 50 years or more and engine upgrades are very costly.
The pollution has more to do with the type of fuel used.
Do you have a source on that? My understanding was that they are short lived and block heat rather than retain it.
The only listed oxides are CO2 and N2O. N2O does indeed have much greater potential than CO2, but its concentration in the atmosphere is only 270ppb, which is 20% over preindustrial levels, so its overall contribution is negligible.
A crude search yields this about Emma Maersk, one of the largest container ships.
She is powered by a Wärtsilä-Sulzer 14RTFLEX96-C engine, the world's largest single diesel unit, weighing 2,300 tonnes and capable of 81 MW (109,000 hp) when burning 14,000 litres (3,600 US gal)[31] of heavy fuel oil per hour. At economical speed, fuel consumption is 0.260 bs/hp·hour (1,660 gal/hour).[32] She has features to lower environmental damage, including exhaust heat recovery and cogeneration.[33] Some of the exhaust gases are returned to the engine to improve economy and lower emissions,[34] and some are passed through a steam generator which then powers a Peter Brotherhood steam turbine and electrical generators. This creates an electrical output of 8.5 MW,[35] equivalent to about 12% of the main engine power output. Some of this steam is used directly as shipboard heat.[36] Five diesel generators together produce 20.8 MW,[35] giving a total electric output of 29 MW.[26] Two 9 MW electric motors augment the power on the main propeller shaft
So you need about 285 Tesla Models P100D motors to power a ship of this size. Doable I guess. Again, I'm no expert on shipping.
Container ships do have large surface area, and its conceivable - it might be practical to build a hybrid solar/diesel ship. I can imagine most of the system being packaged in containers with solar cells on the top, and batteries and inverters inside. They would then be loaded last, on top of of the load and connected to a ship-board motors.
PS: Remember, this pollution has a short half life, so it's simply not around that long.
The combined power and capacity constraints make solar a nonstarter.
Specialised, high-efficience, very light, all-electric boats have been built. They top out at about six knots, roughly 1/4 the speed of most shipping of the 1980s and 1990s (more recent ships have slowed somewhat to about 18-20 kt for efficiency, called slow steaming).
We had a technology for low-fuel shipping, it's called sails, and achieved net speeds of 12-20 kt with cargoes. Commercial sail vessels actually operated through the 1940s, in rare cases, as fuel costs and limitations were still concerns. These ships could and did out-pace coal-fired boats.
They are, however, dwarfed by modern monsters such as the Emma.
If anyone still doesn't know that CO2 is the biggest total contributor to global warming in recent times, I wouldn't put the blame squarely on this article.
Why is it so difficult to measure fuel consumption on ships?
I only worked with Diesel, not HFOs.
Due to the rocking of the ship, it's hard to get an accurate reading of the fuel in the tanks. Fuel is transferred from storage tanks to a day tank, and a fuel meter can be used for that, but that only tells you how much you transferred, not how much you consumed. Unless you always fill the day tank to the exact same level (remember, hard to measure at sea) and at the same time each day, you won't know exactly how much was burned in a 24 hour period. And of course fuel consumption changes based on the ships speed.
For car fuel consumption, most countries can simply count the sales of gasoline and diesel, which are regulated and taxed so they know the total amount sold, and report reasonably accurate official statistics of total countrywide fuel consumption.
Ships move around jurisdictions, refuel whenever and wherever convenient, and it's hard to get the whole picture unless each ship reports to you what it consumed.
edit: many have responded calling residual fuel a "waste product" - it is useful and being used so calling a waste product strikes me as semantically incorrect. If it were being sold opportunistically, like a large proportion of it was going to waste but some was being sold, I would agree with that, but it seems like it's all being sold, right?
Because bunker fuel is the absolute waste that remains after the refinery distills all the valuable lighter fuel components (from pretty heavy kerosene all up the way to gasoline and even lighter).
The stuff basically has no other use except as fuel for tankers... what refineries are doing here is, basically, selling waste they'd otherwise have to spend money to get rid of it. (On a sidenote, I can't imagine how one could get rid of bunker fuel except pumping it back where it came from)
