Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is There a Right to Immigrate? (colorado.edu)
10 points by monort 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





There, perhaps, is the right to leave and to refuse to obey, but there is no right to be accepted in any country you wish and no right to demand anything once you left your country. There is definitely no Right to become a burden to others.

reply


Only when one believes in "God given rights" or similar, that exist independently of man-made laws and customs.

Otherwise, what's a right is what people define as one.

Here's a related question: is the will of a collection of people A (e.g. "no immigration to our parts") more or less important than the will of other people to immigrate there?

And two PS notes, as most people will focus on the wrong aspects of the question.

P.S 1: To bypass any kind of hypocrisy charges etc, e.g. "how you A people think you ended where you are now?", we can make A's proclamation as "no further immigration to our parts" -- this is selfish maybe, but not hypocritical.

P.S 2: Since few/no groups A have a uniform will, we can define A's will as the usual majority/plurality will, especially as expressed through their typical form of elections.

reply


The State is illegitimate. It is up to the rightful landowners to allow whoever they want on their premises.

reply


No. A nation may place whatever restriction they like on foreigners entering. This has been a right of nations since the beginning of recorded history.

reply


The only legitimate authority is that which it is granted by the people over which it is exercised. Thus, a democracy is only legitimate to the extent that people choose to participate in it. By restricting migration, you effectively eliminate people's choice (at least at the national level), and what you end up with is subjugation in a pretty package.

reply


Doesn't unrestricted immigration also eliminate the choice of some (those whose government enacts different policies with the new voters)?

I don't think "choice" is how you decide these arguments. Either your choice to make noise limits my choice to sleep or vice versa. There is not always a way to limit the choice of none.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: