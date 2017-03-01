Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Convertible and SAFE notes (avc.com)
I'm ambivalent about notes vs priced rounds for founders. I agree that they create nasty surprises at conversion time.

But notes/SAFEs are great for the earliest employees since we can grant them real shares instead of options. Plus, we can do it at par value.

Shares granted before a priced round are typically identical to the shares a founder has, with all the same tax advantages.

Doing priced rounds early means having to worry about a 409a early, and probably giving employees worse quality equity (or creating income tax problems for them).

Huh? Surely you cannot do 83b election for the employees who joined after 30 days since the company formation?

And if you don't, that makes situation a lot worse for the employees, as they end up owning taxes at each vesting event.

83b doesn't have that restriction. You just have to file within 30 days of receiving the shares. Can be indefinitely long after company formation, since it's an election made by the employee, not the company.

This bit of (excellent) guidance is actually two somewhat separate suggestions:

"Founders should insist that their lawyers publish, to them and the angel/seed investors, a “pro-forma” cap table at the closing of the note that shows how much of the company each of them would own if the note converted immediately at different prices. This “pro-forma” cap table should be updated each and every time another note is isssued. Most importantly, we cannot and should not continue to allow founders to issue notes to investors and not understand how much dilution they are taking on each time they do it."

Requiring that a cap-table be published is somewhat different than ensuring that the founders understand their dilution. It's quite likely there is a ton of overwhelming information/events going on during a close, and it's easy (though it shouldn't be) at this stage for a founders eyes to glaze over yet another-table. But taking the extra 60 minutes to walk through the implications of dilution, and ensuring that they actually get it is something a responsible investor/VC will do.

It's really not that hard to understand how these notes convert and how much you are diluting if you spend just a few minutes modeling it out with https://angelcalc.com

Of course it's still possible to get more dilution than expected if you raise at unrealistically high caps (or uncapped!) and convert at a lower valuation down the road, but even that is probably less painful than a conventional down round.

I'm not seeing what is confusing about dilution, or how that is exacerbated by multiple note rounds. Can anybody give an example along with the correct and incorrect interpretations of terms investors are prone to?

This article assumes naive founders and doesn't mention the many situations wherein convertible notes and (especially) SAFEs are very advantageous to the founders.

I wonder which situation is more common?

