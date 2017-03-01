But notes/SAFEs are great for the earliest employees since we can grant them real shares instead of options. Plus, we can do it at par value.
Shares granted before a priced round are typically identical to the shares a founder has, with all the same tax advantages.
Doing priced rounds early means having to worry about a 409a early, and probably giving employees worse quality equity (or creating income tax problems for them).
reply
And if you don't, that makes situation a lot worse for the employees, as they end up owning taxes at each vesting event.
"Founders should insist that their lawyers publish, to them and the angel/seed investors, a “pro-forma” cap table at the closing of the note that shows how much of the company each of them would own if the note converted immediately at different prices. This “pro-forma” cap table should be updated each and every time another note is isssued. Most importantly, we cannot and should not continue to allow founders to issue notes to investors and not understand how much dilution they are taking on each time they do it."
Requiring that a cap-table be published is somewhat different than ensuring that the founders understand their dilution. It's quite likely there is a ton of overwhelming information/events going on during a close, and it's easy (though it shouldn't be) at this stage for a founders eyes to glaze over yet another-table. But taking the extra 60 minutes to walk through the implications of dilution, and ensuring that they actually get it is something a responsible investor/VC will do.
Of course it's still possible to get more dilution than expected if you raise at unrealistically high caps (or uncapped!) and convert at a lower valuation down the road, but even that is probably less painful than a conventional down round.
I wonder which situation is more common?
But notes/SAFEs are great for the earliest employees since we can grant them real shares instead of options. Plus, we can do it at par value.
Shares granted before a priced round are typically identical to the shares a founder has, with all the same tax advantages.
Doing priced rounds early means having to worry about a 409a early, and probably giving employees worse quality equity (or creating income tax problems for them).
reply