The other thing I'd like to see is more intelligent defaults for project location. On Windows, it defaults to the C drive, which is fine except for when students don't know where their documents folder is buried. Putting a git repo in a system folder breaks git because of permissions, but the UI will never tell you that.
reply
Q: "How does PyCharm Edu differ from PyCharm Professional Edition or PyCharm Community Edition?"
A: "PyCharm Edu is based on the Community Edition and comprises all of its functionality. Additionally, it installs and detects Python during installation. It has a simpler UI (adjustable in settings) and adds a new "Educational" project type.
PyCharm Professional Edition additionally supports different web development technologies, has remote development capabilities and additional languages, and supports working with databases."
I dug around the site a bit and found the quote above, but didn't find a link to the source. Anyone find one?
Even if you do invoke the interactive mode in PyCharm, each execution creates a separate prompt, causing confusion. I'll admit I'm not the most skilled PyCharm-user. Perhaps there's a way to make it work like IDLE?
The other thing I'd like to see is more intelligent defaults for project location. On Windows, it defaults to the C drive, which is fine except for when students don't know where their documents folder is buried. Putting a git repo in a system folder breaks git because of permissions, but the UI will never tell you that.
reply