PyCharm Edu: Python IDE to Learn Programming Quickly and Efficiently (jetbrains.com)
34 points by Tomte 2 hours ago | 8 comments





I like this a lot. My uni just switched to Python from IDLE a few years ago. While its nicer than IDLE, the complexity of the IDE can be a bit much for novices. Heaven help you if you accidentally select the wrong python interpreter at project startup, for instance.

The other thing I'd like to see is more intelligent defaults for project location. On Windows, it defaults to the C drive, which is fine except for when students don't know where their documents folder is buried. Putting a git repo in a system folder breaks git because of permissions, but the UI will never tell you that.

From the FAQ:

Q: "How does PyCharm Edu differ from PyCharm Professional Edition or PyCharm Community Edition?"

A: "PyCharm Edu is based on the Community Edition and comprises all of its functionality. Additionally, it installs and detects Python during installation. It has a simpler UI (adjustable in settings) and adds a new "Educational" project type.

PyCharm Professional Edition additionally supports different web development technologies, has remote development capabilities and additional languages, and supports working with databases."

> PyCharm Educational Edition is completely Free and Open Source. Novice programmers can download and use it for educational or any other purposes for free. Instructors and course authors can use it to create, modify and share their own courses.

I dug around the site a bit and found the quote above, but didn't find a link to the source. Anyone find one?

Unfortunately, PyCharm does not (by default) encourage the wonderfully productive development pattern of ``python -i`` -- running the script and breaking into the interactive prompt afterwards. IDLE does this and it's excellent for teaching. Any other technique and the students are much less likely to develop the habit of testing/debugging code interactively in the REPL.

Even if you do invoke the interactive mode in PyCharm, each execution creates a separate prompt, causing confusion. I'll admit I'm not the most skilled PyCharm-user. Perhaps there's a way to make it work like IDLE?

I think I tend to agree here. I've taught a few terms of the Python courses through @codeclub to primary school children in the UK (aged 10-11) using IDLE and it works well. It's also worth considering that IDLE is a relatively lightweight install and on the network at the school that I teach at, everything is extremely locked down and installing anything causes an amount of pain. That said I think I'll still investigate.....

Wing IDE, another Python IDE, has had a similar product for a while (Wing IDE 101). I wonder which one is better. My chips are on PyCharm.

I love it and will religiously follow through the courses

