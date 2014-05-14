Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WordStar: A Writer's Word Processor (1996) (sfwriter.com)
24 points by Tomte 2 hours ago





I'm an writer in my spare time, my writing PC is a basic text only FreeBSD install.

I use joe or vim and put everything in git for easy transfer and backup.

For me, I need as little destruction as possible, I even find auto spell check with its red underlining completely destructive when it comes to my flow of thoughts.

George R.R Martin uses WordStar

http://www.slate.com/blogs/future_tense/2014/05/14/george_r_...

Mentioned in the first line of the post:

Many Science Fiction writers — including myself, Roger MacBride Allen, Gerald Brandt, Jeffrey A. Carver, Arthur C. Clarke, David Gerrold, Terence M. Green, James Gunn, Matthew Hughes, Donald Kingsbury, Eric Kotani, Paul Levinson, George R. R. Martin, Vonda McIntyre, Kit Reed, Jennifer Roberson, and Edo van Belkom — continue to use WordStar for DOS as our writing tool of choice.

Still interesting that he still does so ~20 years after the article submitted was written. (Next question: How many of the surviving others mentioned still do?)

Sorry, skimmed through and missed his name.

joe (http://joe-editor.sf.net) is inspired by WordStar and gets even closer when started as jstar.

I have to wonder if he's ever tried vim. Seems like a lot of the features he likes are in vim as well. I'm sure a lot of this applies to emacs as well.

WordStar is not modal and that's one of the things he appears to like about it. I doubt vim is going to cut it - he seems to be using WordStar 7 under DOS emulation now.

Wouldn't emacs be just as capable, or at least an emacs distro?

It would be (and then some) but then he'd have to learn and heavily customize emacs. He's already found the tool that works for him.

