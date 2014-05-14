I use joe or vim and put everything in git for easy transfer and backup.
For me, I need as little destruction as possible, I even find auto spell check with its red underlining completely destructive when it comes to my flow of thoughts.
reply
http://www.slate.com/blogs/future_tense/2014/05/14/george_r_...
Many Science Fiction writers — including myself, Roger MacBride Allen, Gerald Brandt, Jeffrey A. Carver, Arthur C. Clarke, David Gerrold, Terence M. Green, James Gunn, Matthew Hughes, Donald Kingsbury, Eric Kotani, Paul Levinson, George R. R. Martin, Vonda McIntyre, Kit Reed, Jennifer Roberson, and Edo van Belkom — continue to use WordStar for DOS as our writing tool of choice.
I'd say a cool challenge, if someone were interested in it, would be to devise a 100% compatible (both in file format and interface) WordStar replacement that ran on all the major desktop OSes and had really high-quality text rendering. That would probably be the only way to improve on WordStar for the remaining users.
I use joe or vim and put everything in git for easy transfer and backup.
For me, I need as little destruction as possible, I even find auto spell check with its red underlining completely destructive when it comes to my flow of thoughts.
reply