Google will kill Python 3, and it might be a good thing

We know that there are issues with the Python echosystem at large [1]. Google is heavily invested in Python 2, and thus created Grumpy [2], which is a new Python 2 runtime, in Golang. A company like Google, stepping in, will inevitable lead to the sorting out of many of the issues [1], and introduce new developments for Python 2. The Golang backend of Python will enable the development of many benefits we see in Golang (built in concurrency?, speed?, easy package management?) This would mean that the community will gravitate towards python 2. What do you think? [1] * Fragmentation of package managers: Pip, Conda, etc.. * Fragmentation of runtime: Pypy, CPython, Jython, Cython, etc.. * Golang (and probably Grumpy in the future) doesn't suffer from these issues, because a central entity (Google) is leading it. [2] https://github.com/google/grumpy