Stitch Fix Algorithms Tour (stitchfix.com)
I was just talking with my wife about this tonight. We were discussing the 20$ styling fee that is charged each month, regardless if you keep any of the pieces selected. The idea portrayed to their customers is that is a 'styling fee' for the human that hand picked the box of clothes specifically for her. "If I was setting up this business today", I speculated, "I'd just use ML and algorithms to do this."

Ironic that two hours later I'm reading this. Granted, it does say that humans are involved. However, they point out that the requests made by customers are analyzed for key words to identify which pieces would match. Earlier my wife argued "I can tell Stitch Fix that I'll be going to Vegas for a wedding and will need a dress. Would an algorithm hand select a dress for warm weather?"

"No" I replied, because an algorithm has no hand. Other than that, the answer is yes. No need to start a fight though :)

