Ironic that two hours later I'm reading this. Granted, it does say that humans are involved. However, they point out that the requests made by customers are analyzed for key words to identify which pieces would match. Earlier my wife argued "I can tell Stitch Fix that I'll be going to Vegas for a wedding and will need a dress. Would an algorithm hand select a dress for warm weather?"
"No" I replied, because an algorithm has no hand. Other than that, the answer is yes. No need to start a fight though :)
