How I started programming (steve.fi)
I played with QBasic when I was young but never got into "real" programming until college, I wonder if I'd be more than a mediocre programmer today had I been exposed to assembly, which I ended up liking as a class but never did for fun.

But computer games as a gateway drug to programming is familiar. I had no idea what the hell EMS (Expanded Memory System) and XMS (Extended Memory System) were. But I managed to get Ultima VII and its apparently bizarre memory manager [0] to work on my computer. I now realize I was clueless about how the Windows OS worked, or basic principles of the command-line, but at least I wasn't afraid of it. Or with editing random INI files. Experimenting with INI files and booting into DOS was the only way to get U7 to run on Windows 95 systems.

[0] http://wiki.ultimacodex.com/wiki/Voodoo_Memory_Manager

