Ask HN: Could an audio reCAPTCHA let every word/dialect be understood by NLP?
2 points
by
chrisherd
43 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
reCAPTCHA has completed digitizing the archives of The New York Times and books from Google Books. Could an audio reCAPTCHA make every word and dialecht understandle through NLP?
