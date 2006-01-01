Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Parallel Python (parallelpython.com)
23 points by federicoponzi 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I guess this is supposed to cure the GIL curse of threading in Python? i.e. the fact that only one thread can be running in a n interpreter process.

There is still the multiprocessing module which can spawn processes, so you can effectively run code in parallel. It's pain to manage though.

I think in the end I am grateful for no parallel threading in Python as it forces me to either do things so that they can be run in naive-parallel, or to use things that have the concurrency solved out of Python.

reply


By my estimate, this projects seems to be old / stalled, not in active development. This notion is based on the lack of Python 3 support and the fact that majority of the activity in the forums happened in years 2006 - 2010.

EDIT: I was wrong, there is some activity in a different branch of the forum [1]. Last release almost two years ago.

[1] http://www.parallelpython.com/component/option,com_smf/Itemi...

reply


From the FAQ:

Q) What Python versions are supported?

A) PP was tested with Python 2.3 - 2.7 on a variety of platforms.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: