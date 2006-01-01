There is still the multiprocessing module which can spawn processes, so you can effectively run code in parallel. It's pain to manage though.
I think in the end I am grateful for no parallel threading in Python as it forces me to either do things so that they can be run in naive-parallel, or to use things that have the concurrency solved out of Python.
EDIT: I was wrong, there is some activity in a different branch of the forum [1]. Last release almost two years ago.
[1] http://www.parallelpython.com/component/option,com_smf/Itemi...
Q) What Python versions are supported?
A) PP was tested with Python 2.3 - 2.7 on a variety of platforms.
