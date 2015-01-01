OOP is a tool. And generally a useful one. Every new programming paradigm at its inception was going to Save The World and make programming A Better Place. Turns out, every one if these paradigms is a tool with uses at various times.
So OOP might only be useful in a limited number of cases. I find it comfortable for categorizing functions: "Here's all the stuff you can do with a String" or "All windows behave like this..." And if your language is dynamic enough, you can add functionality to all Strings, not just your String subclass.
I don't typically find OOP useful for processing many records of data. Perhaps I might compose an object from a record of data so that a user might edit their profile in a GUI, but batch processing doesn't usually lend itself to OOP. But that's my experience and opinion; I bet someone has a good use case for using OOP while dealing with copious amounts of data.
Back to the topic at hand: Was OOP a failure? No more than lathes are failures. Not every handyman needs a lathe; not every programmer needs OOP. But when you do need it, it's a useful tool.
Because there are many low skill, poorly-informed people who write code still believe these things. In particular that "OOP" is automatically equivalent to "better quality code." It’s a sort of cargo cultism that is present in a few places.
Consider web frameworks. Given a choice I select React and similar functional frameworks than OOP based ones. They are just more productive and scale better.
Or consider QT. My colleagues with a lot of QT experience use QML to create GUI. They avoid any C++ GUI code unless it is really a must.
Here's what Fred Brooks (Mythical Man Month and, more pertinently No Silver Bullet) said at a panel 20 years after NSB:
A burst of papers came and said “Oh yes, there is a silver bullet, and here it is, this is mine!” When ‘96 came and I was writing the new edition of The Mythical Man-Month and did a chapter on that, there was not yet a 10 fold improvement in productivity in software engineering. I would question whether there has been any single technique that has done so since. If so, I would guess it is object oriented programming, as a matter of fact.
Similarly, unfettered access to state was seen to be problematic. If you are implementing a skiplist, you don't want users of the list to be manipulating the links directly. You want to expose only the operations, and have the state accessible only to the implementation. That's encapsulation and modularization. And then inheritance provides a way to modify modularization slightly.
OO is really just a few ideas about organizing code and data, and you are free to use them or not, just as you are still free to use gotos. The hype got out of hand. I think OO madness was the first vastly overhyped software trend. Things got bad with all the Janitor ISA Employee examples got trotted out to explain OO to managers, and then some people believed OO was claiming to excuse programmers from actually developing efficient code. Anyone using, say, Java to build a complex software system realizes that OO is used to model internal things that never get anywhere near a customer-facing API.
There were zealots, there were AbstractFactoryFactoryAdapterFactory nuts, and the backlash against them is totally justified. But the core ideas of OO are just obviously good ones, and usable in non-OO languages too.
Data hiding (and immutability) are good thing even as they sometimes force you duplicate data. So is separation between public and private, no matter what exact syntax is used to achieve it. Interfaces when done right allows you to reduce cognitive overload.
I could go on, but really oop was huge improvement over whar existed before - especially when used where it fits well. Functional programming is improvement too - especially when used where it fits - which is often place where oop fits less. The problem is programmers who don't bother to learn them and then they complain about not understanding them.
Classes that hold data have no methods (beyond getters/setters). Classes that implement behavior have no mutable state; they exist as namespaces for the functionality that they provide.
I've been quite successful with this approach. It leads to code that is easier to understand than a big ball of stateful objects.
The good thing about these OO-inspired class based languages (C++, Java, etc) is that it has forced people to write their spaghetti code inside modules (classes) with documented interface. They also made using algebraic data types common.
Last I checked, nearly everyone is doing OOP.
So, yes. OOP, being that absolutely everything needs to be an object is absurd and failed. But the people who take it the other direction and say nothing should be an object are just writing even more complicated, more difficult to reason code.
Use tools as tools and drop the ideologies, for a happier and brighter world.
Funny that with JavaScript a rather undervalued OOP model (prototype based) got such a spread :)
"Sure 90% of OO is crap. That's because 90% of everything is crap"
