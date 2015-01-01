Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why are there still those who think any advocate of OOP is an advocate of "OOP or Nothing! All things are Objects! All things are an instantiation of a class! All things must derive from a root class! etc."?

OOP is a tool. And generally a useful one. Every new programming paradigm at its inception was going to Save The World and make programming A Better Place. Turns out, every one if these paradigms is a tool with uses at various times.

So OOP might only be useful in a limited number of cases. I find it comfortable for categorizing functions: "Here's all the stuff you can do with a String" or "All windows behave like this..." And if your language is dynamic enough, you can add functionality to all Strings, not just your String subclass.

I don't typically find OOP useful for processing many records of data. Perhaps I might compose an object from a record of data so that a user might edit their profile in a GUI, but batch processing doesn't usually lend itself to OOP. But that's my experience and opinion; I bet someone has a good use case for using OOP while dealing with copious amounts of data.

Back to the topic at hand: Was OOP a failure? No more than lathes are failures. Not every handyman needs a lathe; not every programmer needs OOP. But when you do need it, it's a useful tool.

> Why are there still those who think any advocate of OOP is an advocate of "OOP or Nothing! All things are Objects! All things are an instantiation of a class! All things must derive from a root class! etc."?

Because there are many low skill, poorly-informed people who write code still believe these things. In particular that "OOP" is automatically equivalent to "better quality code." It’s a sort of cargo cultism that is present in a few places.

Exactly. "Everything is an object" was an extremism (today's extremism is the crusade against 'mutable state'), but otherwise OoO has been useful. For example it has seen great success in GUIs.

I can definitely state that OOP allows to implement GUI. But "great success" I can see only for vendors selling OOP tools for GUI development.

Consider web frameworks. Given a choice I select React and similar functional frameworks than OOP based ones. They are just more productive and scale better.

Or consider QT. My colleagues with a lot of QT experience use QML to create GUI. They avoid any C++ GUI code unless it is really a must.

If you're creating final immutable everything in Java using effective Java chapter 1 immutable objects, sorry but you have the wrong language for the job. Even with Java 8 Optional and Lombok annotations, it opens a can of worms. What is optional and what are sensible defaults for non optional value? These are often non trivial questions in legacy code bases.

OO has been so incredibly successful that we now take what it got us for granted as we use it every day. It's been backgrounded.

Here's what Fred Brooks (Mythical Man Month and, more pertinently No Silver Bullet) said at a panel 20 years after NSB:

A burst of papers came and said “Oh yes, there is a silver bullet, and here it is, this is mine!” When ‘96 came and I was writing the new edition of The Mythical Man-Month and did a chapter on that, there was not yet a 10 fold improvement in productivity in software engineering. I would question whether there has been any single technique that has done so since. If so, I would guess it is object oriented programming, as a matter of fact.

https://www.infoq.com/articles/No-Silver-Bullet-Summary

I view OO as analogous to the earliest control structures added to programming languages. We all remember "GOTO considered harmful", including generations of programmers who weren't alive when the letter was written, and may not have read it. Around that time, language designers realized that GOTOs were used to implement the same patterns over and over: Conditional execution, looping of various kinds. And we ended up with if statements, while loops, for loops, and so on.

Similarly, unfettered access to state was seen to be problematic. If you are implementing a skiplist, you don't want users of the list to be manipulating the links directly. You want to expose only the operations, and have the state accessible only to the implementation. That's encapsulation and modularization. And then inheritance provides a way to modify modularization slightly.

OO is really just a few ideas about organizing code and data, and you are free to use them or not, just as you are still free to use gotos. The hype got out of hand. I think OO madness was the first vastly overhyped software trend. Things got bad with all the Janitor ISA Employee examples got trotted out to explain OO to managers, and then some people believed OO was claiming to excuse programmers from actually developing efficient code. Anyone using, say, Java to build a complex software system realizes that OO is used to model internal things that never get anywhere near a customer-facing API.

There were zealots, there were AbstractFactoryFactoryAdapterFactory nuts, and the backlash against them is totally justified. But the core ideas of OO are just obviously good ones, and usable in non-OO languages too.

It seems like he is ranting about the properties that allows us to keep controll over larger codebase.

Data hiding (and immutability) are good thing even as they sometimes force you duplicate data. So is separation between public and private, no matter what exact syntax is used to achieve it. Interfaces when done right allows you to reduce cognitive overload.

I could go on, but really oop was huge improvement over whar existed before - especially when used where it fits well. Functional programming is improvement too - especially when used where it fits - which is often place where oop fits less. The problem is programmers who don't bother to learn them and then they complain about not understanding them.

As somebody who works on many different OOP-projects, could somebody tell me how I should structure my software if not using OOP?

Consider compression oriented programming: https://mollyrocket.com/casey/stream_0019.html

This is the basic stategy that I try to follow as much as possible:

Classes that hold data have no methods (beyond getters/setters). Classes that implement behavior have no mutable state; they exist as namespaces for the functionality that they provide.

I've been quite successful with this approach. It leads to code that is easier to understand than a big ball of stateful objects.

Pure OOP programming (as Alan Kay intented) never took off in the large scale.

The good thing about these OO-inspired class based languages (C++, Java, etc) is that it has forced people to write their spaghetti code inside modules (classes) with documented interface. They also made using algebraic data types common.

Was the word 'was' intended to suggest that OO has died off in some way?

Last I checked, nearly everyone is doing OOP.

Even the FP languages that managed industry adoption, support some form of OOP.

Objects are useful. But shouldn't define an entire application unless it's useful to do it that way. In an enormous number of cases it's a better idea to use something else.

So, yes. OOP, being that absolutely everything needs to be an object is absurd and failed. But the people who take it the other direction and say nothing should be an object are just writing even more complicated, more difficult to reason code.

Use tools as tools and drop the ideologies, for a happier and brighter world.

His points aren't OO. He claims overengineering. That can happen in any setting.

The idea is good, but the wide spread implementations are rather bad.

Funny that with JavaScript a rather undervalued OOP model (prototype based) got such a spread :)

Sturgeon's Law:

"Sure 90% of OO is crap. That's because 90% of everything is crap"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sturgeon%27s_law

