|Ask HN: Hacker News Top-Entry Archiving?
1 point by Dowwie 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Is anyone aware of a HN archiver that saves top N entries within an X-hour window?
I don't want to miss top news but I also don't need to know about it the day-of.
Before I write something of my own, I thought I'd ask about it and invite like-minded, busy people who want to balance media consumption with weekday responsibilities.
