With ~$2M, where should I move to have impact and relax in life?
2 points
by
travel_world
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
I can liquidate for around $2M. Where can I move to in the world that will allow me to participate greatly in local business and community while also living a luxurious, relaxed life?
TomMarius
50 minutes ago
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Croatia, Crna Gora, Serbia, Canary Islands, ...
reply
bdukic
42 minutes ago
Since you've written the rest of them in English, maybe Crna Gora should be Montenegro.
reply
