Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
With ~$2M, where should I move to have impact and relax in life?
2 points by travel_world 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I can liquidate for around $2M. Where can I move to in the world that will allow me to participate greatly in local business and community while also living a luxurious, relaxed life?





Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Croatia, Crna Gora, Serbia, Canary Islands, ...

reply


Since you've written the rest of them in English, maybe Crna Gora should be Montenegro.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: