It's one of those things where you don't remember how you managed to live without it once you get used to it. In my case, I dual-boot Linux/Windows, but spend most of my time in the former. This makes switching a little less painful whenever I need to do it.
I also find it wonderfully well-designed in it's simplicity, being full of features for power-users yet extremely accessible. Everything documented in-line, in a way that explains how it works for the less technical folks (look at that screenshot, describing how it makes itself start when logging in, or where the settings files go).
It is also portable if you need it to be, and you can turn it on/off at will when you run programs that don't play nice with it (I remember friends having issues with Photoshop).
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13846584
