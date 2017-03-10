Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Electric Car Rush Started Too Early (bloomberg.com)
2 points by phyller 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





EV push needs to be followed by a green energy push. Author's main argument that in most countries electric charged comes from a fossil fuel mix is a separate concern.

also the author misses the emissions in city life coming from fossil fueled carsml.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: