The Electric Car Rush Started Too Early
(
bloomberg.com
)
2 points
by
phyller
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
diminish
35 minutes ago
EV push needs to be followed by a green energy push. Author's main argument that in most countries electric charged comes from a fossil fuel mix is a separate concern.
also the author misses the emissions in city life coming from fossil fueled carsml.
