|
|Ask HN: Will front end development ever move away from JavaScript?
|
1 point by js-fiend 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Developers have done some amazing things with JS, but I think everyone can agree its not the most elegant language.
I understand we are where we are because the its the only language supported by browsers. But will we ever move away from it?
Could Google or Mozilla build support for another language into their browsers while developers gradually move away from JS?
Will developers be open to alternatives? Will we finally standardize on a simpler set of tools and frameworks?
Does WebAssembly solve this? Is TypeScript good enough?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact