After taking a React and Redux course for a while, I decided to rewrite an old app in it for learning purposes. Started with create-react app and everything was working fine. Ran yarn add react-router to try and add routing to the nonexistent app, and there began my five hour struggle to get this working (which is, not even done yet.) After looking for docs for a long while to even get the page to render (because the react-router documentation isn't working well either), I ultimately wanted to scream. And I ask myself, why did we overcomplicate front end so much and how did we get to this point? Now to you: how do you deal with JS fatigue? Please share tips, and learning plans, etc. Is it just me, or is this too complicated for something that should be simple? And are there any alternatives or hope?